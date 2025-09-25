Americold Opens Flagship Import-Export Hub At The Port Of Jebel Ali In Dubai In Partnership With DP World

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and ATLANTA, GA., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americold, a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics, real estate, and value-added services, today announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art cold storage facility in Dubai. Developed through its joint venture RSA Cold Chain and in strategic partnership with DP World, the facility marks Americold's largest operational site in the Middle East and a major step in optimizing food flows across the region.

Located in the Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), the facility offers 40,000 pallet positions, multi-temperature capabilities, and both bonded and non-bonded storage. As a critical import-export hub, it connects global food producers to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets via sea freight, enabled by DP World's highly efficient logistics infrastructure. With dedicated road access to mainland UAE, 27 docks, smart monitoring systems, and rooftop solar panels for energy efficiency, the site is purpose-built to streamline regional and domestic distribution.

“Americold continues to deliver unique supply chain solutions that are reshaping the global flow of food,” said Rob Chambers, Chief Executive Officer of Americold.“The RSA Cold Chain facility in Dubai is another step in that journey, linking producers and consumers more efficiently through strategic infrastructure with trusted partners. Together with RSA Global and DP World, we're addressing real inefficiencies in the region's food supply chain and creating long-term value for our customers.”

The Dubai facility supports quick service restaurants (QSRs), grocery retailers, and quick commerce platforms, offering piece, case, and pallet-level handling, co-packaging, inventory cycling, and customs-compliant break-bulk consolidation. It meets the highest international food safety standards and has earned ISO 22000 and HACCP certifications, ensuring rigorous hazard control and traceability across all operations.

“This facility is designed for tomorrow's supply chain, digitally enabled, scalable, and resilient,” said Abhishek Shah, Co-Founder & CEO of RSA Cold Chain.“Our alliance with DP World not only unlocks strategic opportunities for our customers but also reinforces Dubai's status as the region's anchor hub for safe, efficient, and sustainable cold chain logistics.”

The opening follows Americold's strategic investment in RSA Cold Chain in February 2023 and builds on its global partnership agreement with DP World, signed in November 2022.

“The addition of RSA Cold Chain's new facility boosts our ability to handle fast-growing demand for temperature-sensitive goods, while cutting waste and accelerating time to market,” said Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World GCC.“Together with Americold and RSA, we are integrating infrastructure to build an efficient cold chain and advance the UAE's food-security goals. This is exactly the kind of future-ready infrastructure that Dubai's D33 vision calls for.”

“The launch of RSA Cold Chain's advanced regional distribution hub in JAFZA marks a new chapter in Americold's global expansion,” said Richard Winnall, President, International, Americold.“By integrating infrastructure and expertise across continents, we're unlocking smarter, faster, and more resilient food flows for our customers.”

Americold's global cold chain ecosystem now includes import-export hubs in Kansas City, Port Saint John, and Dubai, with future developments planned to further optimize food flows across strategic markets.

About Americold

Americold (NYSE: COLD) is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics and real estate, with a more than 120-year legacy of innovation and reliability. With more than 230 facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America – totaling approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet – Americold ensures the safe, efficient movement of refrigerated products worldwide.

Our facilities are an integral part of the global food supply chain, connecting producers, processors, distributors, and retailers with tailored, value-added services supported by responsive and reliable supply chains. Leveraging deep industry expertise, smart technology, and sustainable practices, Americold delivers world-class service that creates lasting value for our customers and the communities we serve. Visit to learn more.

About RSA Cold Chain

RSA Cold Chain is a HACCP and ISO 22000 certified cold storage arm of RSA Global, a digital supply chain and e-commerce logistics specialist providing global e-commerce companies with seamless access to the booming regional markets of the Middle East, North Africa, and India.

RSA Cold Chain is dedicated to providing reliable end-to-end cold & frozen 3PL solutions to meet the growing demand of the food industry in the UAE and the MENA especially as the surge in population and food consumption has been brought to the region.

Since it started its operations in 2017, RSA Cold Chain has received numerous awards and recognition for its sophisticated infrastructure and operational design serving sectors from packaged food, fresh fruit and vegetables, dairy products, and frozen foods. .

