Mohit Suri To Direct Another YRF Romantic Musical After Saiyaara Success

Mohit Suri and Yash Raj Films' Akshaye Widhani are joining forces once again following the massive success of Saiyaara, which marked the debut of Ahaan Panday alongside Aneet Padda. The heart-wrenching romantic drama, released just three months ago, continues to be a topic of discussion among audiences.

According to reports, a source revealed that after the historic success of Saiyaara, Mohit Suri and Yash Raj Films have decided to collaborate for a second time. The source mentioned that Mohit Suri received numerous offers from across the industry, with producers offering unprecedented pay packages. Despite these tempting offers, he chose to continue his creative partnership with YRF, aiming to build on the success of Saiyaara.

The source also stated that the basic screenplay for the new project has already been finalized. It was shared that Mohit Suri and YRF are committed to recreating the same magic on the big screen, promising another sweeping romantic tale that will explore fresh territory within the genre. Like Saiyaara, the new project is expected to be a musical saga. The collaboration reflects Mohit and Akshaye's dedication to bringing love stories back into mainstream conversation, with Aditya Chopra also keen on exploring this genre further.

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, drew inspiration from the 2004 Korean film A Moment to Remember and featured newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles. Released theatrically on July 18, 2025, the film received praise from critics for its compelling performances, Suri's direction, storyline, and soundtrack. It became a commercial powerhouse, grossing over ₹577 crore worldwide, making it the second-highest-grossing Hindi and Indian film of 2025, while also emerging as the highest-grossing Indian romantic film of the year.

Following its theatrical run, Saiyaara streamed on Netflix, where it achieved remarkable success. Within five days of release, it became the most-watched non-English film globally on the platform-a rare feat for an Indian romantic drama.