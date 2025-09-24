UAE: Psychology, Medicine Spark Interest Among Students At KT Uniexpo 2025

Psychology and medicine courses are drawing growing interest among UAE students at the ongoing KT UniExpo 2025 .

The two-day event which opened on Wednesday morning at The H Dubai attracted students and parents eager to explore higher education opportunities locally and abroad.

Now in its ninth edition, the expo takes place on September 24 and 25, connecting participants with top global universities, career pathways, and financial aid opportunities.

Rising interest in psychology, medicine

According to Pooja Sanjay Mahat, Senior Admission Officer at Curtin University Dubai, there has been strong interest in psychology and mechanical engineering, alongside more mainstream programmes such as BBA, BCom, accounting and marketing.

“Students have also been asking about prospects for psychology, which was not such a big deal for students up until a few years ago. In fact, a lot of students didn't even have any awareness around it.

“But in the past two to three years, the awareness has really increased. Even as a university we help students become aware of the importance of psychology as a subject by hosting several events. Recently, we had an event on Alzheimer's and Dementia. We made students and parents aware of the condition and how to detect it,” she added.

The university also offers students access to a career portal, providing rolling job opportunities and partnerships with multinational companies.

Year 11 student of The Indian Academy Dubai, Shraya Thumya said,“I am looking for courses related to medicine. It has been my dream since childhood. My grandfather is a doctor. I want to study at GMU in the UAE or maybe Georgia.”

Meanwhile, students attending the fair are already benefitting from this exposure. Hadyah Dhamma shared that visiting the expo helped her better shortlist her future studies.

“Initially torn between interior design and psychology, I found psychology programmes at institutions like Middlesex University and Curtin University Dubai quite appealing.”

Offering students flexibility

Apurva Singh, Student Enrollment Counsellor at RIT Dubai, also observed that many students are leaning toward computing, cybersecurity, and IT, reflecting shifts in global business trends.

“Most of the programmes in demand right now are based on the changes of the geopolitical situation where business has come up big time. We have also got a lot of inquiries for programmes like designing, including engineering.”

Universities also offer students the flexibility to study across their global campuses.

“RIT has a parent campus in the US and we have campuses in Croatia, Kosovo and UAE (Dubai). So, students can start at any of our campuses and move across any other campuses for one year, with the same tuition fee like that of Dubai. This will give a global perspective to education,” added Singh.

For students with clear career goals, the expo provided concrete guidance. Sixteen-year-old UAE national Abdulat Ariq, a student at Dubai National School, Al Barsha, expressed his ambition to become an aeronautical engineer and attend Emirates Aviation University in the UAE.

“Visiting the fair helped me understand the required marks and entrance exams, allowing me to plan for my national service next year and future studies in 2027.”