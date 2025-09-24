Pawan Kalyan's Ex Wife Renu Desai Reacts To Their Son Akira's Debut In They Call Him OG
Power Star Pawan Kalyan's movie OG is set to hit theaters in just a few hours. Meanwhile, some viral social media rumors are hyping up the movie even more.
Pawan Kalyan's fans worldwide are buzzing with OG anticipation. Premieres are starting in hours, and advance bookings are smashing records. Some rumors are adding to the hype.
Rumors suggest Akira Nandan plays a young Pawan Kalyan in OG, with some even saying Sujeeth will announce OG 2 with Akira. There's no official word on this yet.
Renu Desai clarified that Akira isn't in OG and won't debut soon. She'll announce it herself. She also denied rumors of Ram Charan launching Akira.
Another rumor suggests Sujeeth is creating a cinematic universe, connecting OG with Saaho. There's no confirmation, but we'll find out in a few hours if it's true.
Meanwhile, Akira Nandan is reportedly watching a pre-premiere show of Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG, Along with director Sujeeth in Hyderabad. Paid premieres start at 9 PM in Telangana and 10 PM in AP.
