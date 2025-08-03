Jordan, UN Discuss Cooperation On Development And Humanitarian Priorities

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 3 (Petra) -- Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan met with United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed during her official visit to Jordan, for high-level discussions on the strong and long-standing partnership between the Kingdom and the UN system.The talks focused on ongoing collaboration with UN humanitarian and development agencies, and explored ways to further strengthen joint efforts in support of Jordan's national priorities.In a statement issued on Sunday, the Ministry noted that Minister Toukan reviewed progress in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), highlighting their alignment with Jordan's economic, administrative, and political modernization agendas.The two sides discussed key areas of cooperation, including human capital development, food security, climate change, data systems, and humanitarian response mechanisms.Toukan also outlined next steps following the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development, held in Seville in late June, with a particular focus on mobilizing development finance and attracting sustainable investment to support Jordan's long-term goals.Deputy Secretary-General Mohammed commended Jordan's continued leadership in providing essential services to Syrian refugees, and praised the country's sustained efforts to mainstream the SDGs into national policies and programs.She reaffirmed the UN's commitment to supporting Jordan's development path, emphasizing the importance of continued partnership in advancing economic and administrative reforms.