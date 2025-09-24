They Call Him OG Cast Remunerations: From Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan To Bollywood Icon Emraan Hashmi

Sujeeth's They Call Him OG has been in the news for reasons ranging from gangster stylism to star power. Leading the pack is Power Star and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who has roped in names from Telugu and Bollywood cinema. The film is making waves for its heavy action, grandeur, and anticipation, but all this is secondary to the fact that the leading stars are being paid huge remuneration amounts. Let's take a sneak peek at what the members of the cast are reportedly charging.

They Call Him OG Cast Remunerations

Pawan Kalyan – Staggering Fee For Power Star

Pawan Kalyan is not only a superstar but also a political heavyweight, which makes his presence in OG even more special. Pawan Kalyan is said to be charging ₹60–70 crore for the film, certainly not a small number considering his unparalleled following. Whatever else he could have been doing with his time in politics, actually committing to finish the shooting has been a feather on the cap of the project. For the producers, his name is a guarantee for a box office storm.

Emraan Hashmi – Bollywood Baddie In Tollywood

The villainous entry of Emraan Hashmi into Tollywood is much talked about among the cinema mania. Best known for Bollywood hits, Emraan Hashmi is said to charge ₹8–10 crore for OG. Meanwhile, his swank villainy shall be the second-hottest attraction of this film, injecting fresh pan-Indian star power into the brains of the Telugu audience.

Priyanka Mohan – The Charming Leading Lady

Priyanka Mohan is an upcoming actress whose hard work in both Tamil and Telugu films has earned her a respectable name for herself. For OG, she is reportedly getting ₹3-4 crore. Her character plays a crucial role in calming down the action with a blend of emotions and glamour.

Arjun Das – His Voice Will Stop You

Arjun Das, a name associated with intensity and a baritone voice, occupies prime space in the supporting cast. His fee is around ₹1.5–2 crore, signifying the apparent surge in demand for this gem of an actor in South Indian cinema. The frenzy among his fans to watch him share screen space with Pawan Kalyan in a gangster backdrop is worth noticing.

Supporting Cast & Crew – Adding Strength to the Film

Apart from the lead stars, They Call Him OG has an enormous supporting cast that, thanks to their talent, contributes immensely to the film's story. Senior actors and character actors are believed to earn between ₹50 lakhs to ₹1 crore, depending on the length and weight of their roles.

With sky-high anticipation, pan-India reach, and Pawan Kalyan's unstoppable fanbase, the makers are confident that investing heavily in cast remunerations will pay off. The film is being positioned as a massive theatrical experience, and the star-studded line-up will ensure audience pull across regions.