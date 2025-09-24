5 Times Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma Took An Indirect Dig At Deepika Padukone

Gossip in Bollywood is always a combination of friendship and rivalry along with indirect digs. Among the most discussed friendships-rivalries is that of Deepika Padukone-Katrina Kaif-Anushka Sharma. There were instances where Katrina and Anushka made statements that their fans interpreted to have been made as an indirect dig at Deepika Padukone. Whether it is through interviews, promo events, or even mere banter, they have stirred various discussions in the industry, Here are five such headlines.

Times Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma Took an Indirect Dig at Deepika Padukone:

1. Katrina's comment about not being "the first choice"

Katrina Kaif was asked, while promoting one of her movies, why she isn't an initial choice for some roles. She coyly said that being so-called "first choice" does not mean success; then, what matters most is who makes the role iconic. Most people took that as reference to Deepika whose role she replaced in many projects during that time.

2. Anushka on "manufactured stardom":

Anushka Sharma once spoke about certain stars manufacturing their image for publicity in the past. Such comments, although not directly named, were interpreted as hints toward Deepika, who is quite known for her defined public persona as much as for celebration. The remark led to a lot of debate across fan circles and gossip portals alike.

3. Katrina's Take on "Friendships in Bollywood"

Katrina has always insisted that there are not many genuine friendships in the business. She once even candidly mentioned that some actors are "very strategic" in choosing friends only when beneficial to their careers. Though no names were mentioned, fans seem to think this is Deepika, especially since they share a history with Ranbir Kapoor.

4. Anushka's Quip on "attention-seeking":

At an event, Anushka was joking about some actors who make everything about them, no matter what the case may be. Everyone interpreted it as one of those indirect digs thrown Deepika's way because of her expressive presence that can sometimes dominate. The social mediavivified with interpretations of her pointed humor.

5. Who sets the trend: Katrina

Katrina said in an interview with a magazine that she does not follow trends but sets them; whereas for some, they copied what is already working. This immediately got fans thinking of Deepika, who has been praised for some style moments that are strongly similar to the ones used earlier by Katrina.