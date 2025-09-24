Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New Home Sales Surge Over 20% In August, Beats Estimates


2025-09-24 03:18:07
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

New home sales in the United States surged by more than 20% in August, surpassing Wall Street estimates.

According to data released by the Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, sales of single-family houses in August stood at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 800,000, beating Dow Jones' median forecast of 650,000, according to MarketWatch.

