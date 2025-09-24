Baidu's Apollo Go Gets Dubai's First Autonomous Driving Test Permit, Commences On-Road Trials
Baidu (BIDU) announced on Wednesday that its autonomous ride-hailing platform, Apollo Go, has commenced trials in designated areas on open roads in Dubai since August, sending the Nasdaq-listed company's shares rallying 9%.
The company said that Apollo Go has been granted Dubai's first autonomous driving trial permit, along with the first batch of 50 autonomous driving test licenses issued by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). The RTA has authorized Apollo Go to deploy its vehicles in urban Dubai.
Apollo Go is the first platform to be allowed to operate a sizable fleet in urban Dubai, the company said. Apollo Go and the RTA also plan to expand the fleet to over 1,000 fully driverless vehicles over the next three years, the firm stated.
