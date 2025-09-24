Katrina Kaif Vs Parineeti Chopra Vs Patralekha Rajkumar: Which Mom-To-Be Actress Is The Richest?

Bollywood is abuzz with three leading ladies-Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra, and Patralekha Rajkumar-embracing motherhood soon. But beyond the celebrations, fans are curious to know which mom-to-be holds the crown as the richest.

Bollywood is currently celebrating the news of three beloved actresses. They are Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra, and Patralekha Rajkumar. Entering on their journey to motherhood. Beyond the personal joy, fans are also curious about their financial success and who among them holds the title of the richest mom-to-be. Here's a breakdown of their wealth, endorsements, and professional milestones.

Patralekha Rajkumar, wife of acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao, may not have the massive filmography of Katrina or Parineeti, but she has made her mark with impactful performances in films like Citylights and web projects such as Bose: Dead/Alive.

Her earnings primarily come from acting and selective endorsements. With a net worth of about ₹15–20 crore, Patralekha is the least wealthy among the three. However, combined with Rajkummar Rao's strong position in Bollywood, the couple remains one of the most admired power pairs in the industry.

Parineeti Chopra, known for films like Ishaqzaade and Hasee Toh Phasee, has carved her niche as a versatile actress. Though her career graph has seen ups and downs, she has stayed relevant with projects like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and her recent marriage to politician Raghav Chadha kept her in the limelight.

Parineeti has also earned through brand endorsements and live performances, building an estimated net worth of around ₹60 crore. While significantly lower than Katrina's, it still places her among Bollywood's financially secure actresses. As she steps into motherhood, Parineeti's mix of Bollywood stardom and political family ties ensures her a stable future.

Katrina Kaif has enjoyed an successful career spanning nearly two decades, making her one of the most bankable actresses in India. With blockbuster hits like Ek Tha Tiger, Dhoom 3, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Katrina has commanded some of the highest paychecks in the industry.

Beyond films, Katrina is a thriving entrepreneur. Her beauty brand Kay Beauty has become one of India's most successful celebrity-led ventures, earning her recognition as both a star and a businesswoman. Reports suggest her net worth is estimated at over ₹220 crore, making her the richest among the three. Add in her global endorsements for brands like L'Oréal and Reebok, and Katrina clearly stands at the top.

When it comes to wealth, Katrina Kaif undoubtedly outshines both Parineeti Chopra and Patralekha Rajkumar. Her long-standing career, entrepreneurial ventures, and top-tier endorsements give her a commanding financial edge. Parineeti Chopra follows in second place with a respectable net worth, while Patralekha stands third but holds steady as part of a power couple with Rajkummar Rao.