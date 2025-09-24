Ukraine President Zelenskyy Praises Trump, Urges World To Stop Russia And Putin At UNGA (WATCH)

New York City (US): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Wednesday, September 24 was full of vigour after he took an aggressive stance in connection with the ongoing conflict against Russia. Zelenskyy stressed on the harsh realities of international security and said that weapons determine global stability. In one of his most striking statements, he declared: "There are no security guarantees, except friends with weapons." He praised US President Donald Trump and said that god saved him from being assassinated. The Ukrainian president expanded this speech beyond his own country's conflict, discussing various global conflicts including Syria, Sudan, Somalia, and Palestine to reinforce his central point about the necessity of strength in maintaining security.

'Russia Refusing Ceasefire'

Zelenskyy painted a stark picture of Russia's continued aggression against Ukraine, informing the UN that Ukrainian people are dying every week. He emphasized that there is no ceasefire "because Russia refuses." Zelenskyy accused Russia of abducting thousands of Ukrainian children, noting that while some have been rescued with international help, many remain missing. He highlighted fresh security threats in Europe, pointing to nineteen Russian drones that recently violated Polish airspace, of which only four were shot down, warning that if they had been Shahed drones the outcome would have been catastrophic. Estonia, he added, was forced to convene a security council meeting for the first time in its history after Russian fighter jets deliberately entered its airspace. Calling the situation“madness,” Zelenskyy warned that Putin intends to expand the war“wider and deeper,” with Ukraine only the beginning and Russian drones already flying across Europe. He urged immediate international action, stressing that stopping the war now would be far less costly than building underground kindergartens, massive bunkers, or defending every port and ship against future drone attacks. He warned of Russian interference in Moldova, citing President Maia Sandu's claim that Moscow is spending millions to influence key votes on the country's EU future.

Drawing historical parallels, Zelenskyy warned: "We have already lost Georgia in Europe. Human rights and the European nature of the state system are only shrinking there. Georgia is dependent on Russia and for many, many years Belarus has also been moving towards dependence on Russia." "Europe cannot afford to lose Moldova too," he added, emphasizing the broader implications of Russian influence campaigns.

Use of AI in Warfare

Zelenskyy warned that the world is experiencing "the most destructive arms race in human history" due to the integration of artificial intelligence into warfare. "Now, there are tens of thousands of people who know how to professionally kill using drones," he explained. "Stopping that kind of attack is harder than stopping any gun, knife or bomb, this is what Russia has brought with its war." The president noted how drone technology has democratized warfare capabilities:“It used to be that only the strongest countries could use drones because they were expensive and complex, now even simple drones can fly thousands of kilometres. War tech doesn't care about geography anymore, it's now reshaping.” He said that it was only a matter of time before drones fight drones, attacking critical infrastructure and targeting people all by themselves.

All Praise for Trump

Zelenskyy made several references to recent events involving US President Donald Trump, noting that Trump had made a "strong statement" the previous night claiming Ukraine could retake all occupied territory. The Ukrainian president referenced Trump's survival of an assassination attempt during the campaign, saying: "God saved him from a murder attempt during the campaign. A shot was fired from a rifle and just half, just a fraction of an inch saved his life." The speech also included references to the killing of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk and his funeral, as well as the murder of a Ukrainian woman who was stabbed to death in America. These references reinforced Zelenskyy's broader theme about the importance of strength and security in an increasingly violent world.

He concluded on a diplomatic note, mentioning his "good" meeting with Donald Trump in New York. "I also spoke with many other strong leaders, and together we can change a lot," he said, expressing continued reliance on both European and American support. Zelenskyy made a direct appeal to the international community: "Don't stay silent while Russia keeps dragging this war on. Please speak out and condemn it, please join us in defending life and international law and order. People are waiting for action." The Ukrainian president emphasized that peace "depends on all of us" at the UN, urging world leaders to take concrete action rather than remain passive observers of ongoing conflicts.

