Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Coinbase Ventures Leads $14.6M Funding Round For Stablecoin Startup Bastion

Coinbase Ventures Leads $14.6M Funding Round For Stablecoin Startup Bastion


2025-09-24 03:18:06
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

New York-based crypto startup Bastion announced on Wednesday that it had raised $14.6 million in a round led by Coinbase Ventures, the crypto exchange's venture fund.

Bastion enables businesses to launch their own branded stablecoins without navigating complex regulatory requirements or building proprietary software. Other participants in the round included Sony Ventures, Samsung Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz's crypto arm, and VC firm Hashed.

Bastion is led by CEO Nassim Eddequiouaq, a former Meta (META) and a16z crypto executive who worked on the Libra stablecoin project, Meta's now-defunct stablecoin. Eddequiouaq said the company is scaling to meet growing demand from large enterprises for regulated stablecoin infrastructure.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

Read also: Tether CEO Confirms Targeting Up To $20B Fundraise, Valuation Could Rival OpenAI

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN24092025007385015968ID1110107171

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search