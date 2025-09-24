Coinbase Ventures Leads $14.6M Funding Round For Stablecoin Startup Bastion
New York-based crypto startup Bastion announced on Wednesday that it had raised $14.6 million in a round led by Coinbase Ventures, the crypto exchange's venture fund.
Bastion enables businesses to launch their own branded stablecoins without navigating complex regulatory requirements or building proprietary software. Other participants in the round included Sony Ventures, Samsung Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz's crypto arm, and VC firm Hashed.
Bastion is led by CEO Nassim Eddequiouaq, a former Meta (META) and a16z crypto executive who worked on the Libra stablecoin project, Meta's now-defunct stablecoin. Eddequiouaq said the company is scaling to meet growing demand from large enterprises for regulated stablecoin infrastructure.
Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.
Read also: Tether CEO Confirms Targeting Up To $20B Fundraise, Valuation Could Rival OpenAI
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment