Sudan Witnesses Severe Cholera Crisis
(MENAFN) Sudan is grappling with a severe cholera outbreak that has affected over 113,600 individuals and resulted in more than 3,000 deaths across the country since July 2024, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday.
The outbreak has reached a troubling case fatality rate of 2.7%, with Darfur emerging as the region most severely impacted, Hala Khudari, WHO's deputy representative to Sudan, told a press briefing in Geneva.
By Sunday, Darfur reported 12,739 cholera cases and 358 deaths across 36 out of its 64 localities.
The locality of Tawila in North Darfur, which is home to over half a million displaced individuals, represents 61% of all cases in the area.
A cholera vaccination campaign was launched on Sunday, Khudari stated, aiming to immunize 1.86 million people across six high-risk areas in South, East, and North Darfur.
Vaccines had arrived in Nyala earlier this month after weeks of delays caused by logistical and access challenges.
"While vaccination is highly effective, it is one part of a comprehensive cholera response," Khudari emphasized, highlighting the necessity of surveillance, treatment, clean water, and community engagement.
She added that without peace, maintaining health services will continue to be a significant challenge.
Since April 2023, Sudan has been engulfed in a civil war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, causing widespread killings, disease outbreaks, forced displacement, and shortages of essential resources.
