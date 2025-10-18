Two Kerala Men Missing After Boat Capsizes Off Mozambique Coast

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 18 (IANS) Two men from Kerala are among those missing after a boat carrying crew members to a vessel capsized near the coast of Mozambique.

Search operations have been intensified to trace five Indian nationals, including the two Malayalis.

The missing youths have been identified as Indrajith (22) from Piravom in Ernakulam and Sreerag (36) from Chavara in Kollam.

Both were employees of Scorpio Marine.

Family members of Sreerag were informed by the company and the Indian Embassy earlier today that he is believed to have died in the accident.

Indrajith, whose father Santhosh also works on the same vessel, remains missing.

Speaking to the media, Lok Sabha member Francis George said the company is keeping the family members of Indrajith updated on the progress of what's happening from the accident spot.

The accident occurred on Thursday near the Beira port when a launch boat was ferrying Indian crew members to the vessel MT Sea Quest for maintenance work.

The boat capsized amid rough seas, leaving 21 people stranded.

Fourteen were rescued, while three fatalities have been confirmed so far.

Rescue operations, launched immediately after the incident, had to be temporarily suspended yesterday due to adverse weather.

They resumed early this morning with the support of local authorities and the High Commission of India in Maputo.

Indrajith had left home just last Tuesday to join work on the ship.

News of the accident reached his family late on Friday evening.

Sreerag had been working with the company for several years.

The Indian High Commission said it is working closely with the Mozambique government to coordinate search and rescue efforts.

Helpline numbers have been released for families seeking updates.

The launch boat was reportedly heading toward the MT Sea Quest when it sank in choppy waters. Officials said efforts are being made to recover the bodies of those feared dead and to locate the remaining missing persons.