Special Programmes To Mark National Unity Day For Two Months: Union Minister Manohar Lal
He informed that unity marches covering 8 to 10 kilometres will be held across villages and cities on October 25, 26, and 27, with active participation from youth, volunteers, and the general public. A grand "Run for Unity" will take place on October 31. The objective, he emphasised, is to foster a spirit of national integration, solidarity, and patriotism among the youth. Registrations for these programmes are being conducted via the "Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) portal.
Over the two months, various initiatives such as seminars, exhibitions, and literature distribution will be conducted to educate and inspire the youth about the life and contributions of Sardar Patel.
Extending his warm wishes to the people of the country and the state on the festive occasions of Dhanteras, Chhoti Diwali, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj, Manohar Lal described the festive season as a symbol of harmony and unity.
He also congratulated Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and the people of Haryana on completing one year of the government's third term, adding that the government is living up to the trust of the people.
The Union Minister highlighted recent welfare measures, including a Rs 200 increase in old-age pension, and the launch of a new initiative under the 'Lado Lakshmi Yojana', which will see Rs 2,100 directly transferred to women's bank accounts starting November.
He emphasised that all benefits of government schemes are being delivered through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), ensuring transparency and efficiency.“The state is on a steady path of development, and in the next four years, special focus will be given to launching new schemes,” he said.
Summing up the achievements, Manohar Lal stated that "clean governance, a prosperous citizenry, and an optimistic environment" are the biggest accomplishments of the current government.
