Two Suspects In Majoki Attack On Police Killed In Charsadda Encounter

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

Charsadda police on Tuesday claimed to have killed two suspects allegedly involved in the September 15 Darb Majoki attack , in which Constable Fasihuddin was martyred and ASI Qaiser Khan was injured. Two of their accomplices managed to escape during the encounter.

According to police, the shootout occurred in the jurisdiction of Parang police station during the early hours of Tuesday when law enforcers signaled two motorcycles to stop. The suspects allegedly opened indiscriminate fire, prompting police to retaliate under the right of self-defense. Two suspects were killed on the spot, while their two companions fled. Police recovered two Kalashnikovs and two motorcycles from the scene.

Officials said the deceased, belonging to Nowshera, had carried out the September 15 attack in Darb Majoki during a raid. One of them was also wanted in multiple serious cases, including murder and robbery, at Akbar Pura police station.

Also Read: Youth Arrested in Karak for Filming Girls College Students

A search operation has been launched in the area to track down the absconding suspects. Police further revealed that since June 30, seven people have been killed in various alleged encounters across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The operation has sparked mixed reactions on social media. Some citizens termed it a fake encounter, accusing police of extrajudicial measures.“Who ordered the police to shoot? What role does the court and law have?” one user questioned. Others expressed doubts over the authenticity of the bodies shown.

On the other hand, many lauded the action, calling it an effective step in curbing crime.“Such elements should be dealt with strictly because courts often release them,” a resident wrote.