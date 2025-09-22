Advanced Wound Care Industry Report 2024-2030: Home Care Expansion, Cost-Effective Technologies, And Growing Demand For AI-Driven, Preventive, And Portable NPWT Solutions
Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Wound Care Industry Driving Transformational Growth by Developing Digital Wound Management Solutions, Global, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The revenue estimate for the base year 2024 is $11.84 billion, with a CAGR of 5.3% for the study period 2024-2030 in the advanced wound care management market.
The advanced wound care management industry is rapidly evolving with the emergence of sensor-based wearables, handheld wound scanners, disposable NPWT devices, AI-powered tools, digital wound assessment devices, and bioengineered skin substitutes. Advanced dressings - such as silicone and antimicrobial types - are also gaining traction, increasingly replacing traditional wound care methods.
The industry is shifting toward early detection, wound prevention, remote monitoring, and data-driven care. AI-based devices and remote monitoring solutions are accelerating this transition.
This study analyzes advanced wound care solutions, including wound dressings, NPWT systems, sensor-based wearables, handheld scanners, advanced debridement tools, monitoring devices, 3D scaffolds, bioengineered substitutes, and digital measurement tools. It covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The study offers insights into market size, growth rates, opportunities, strategic imperatives, company shares, new technologies, and end users. The study period spans 2022-2030, with 2024 as the base year and 2025-2030 as the forecast.
Scope of Analysis
- This study analyzes the market for advanced wound care management solutions. These solutions treat hard-to-heal wounds, including those addressed by the advanced wound care management and sensor-based wound care devices market. Regional coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) for advanced wound care management and digital wound monitoring solutions market. The study covers opportunities, trends, market size, forecasts, and growth rates for advanced wound care, including prevention, diagnosis, and management solutions in the negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) market. It includes solutions for acute, chronic, and surgical wounds, emphasizing the bioengineered skin substitutes market. The study covers solutions used in hospitals, home care, and outpatient settings, including insights into the sensor-based wound care devices market. It excludes basic wound care products such as adhesive bandages, gauze, and non-adherent dressings. The study also excludes basic surgical wound care products such as hemostats, sutures, and staples, as well as smart apparel, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, apps, and software used for wound monitoring and management in the advanced wound care management market.
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Advanced Wound Care Management Industry
Disruptive Technologies
Why
- Sensor-based wearables, handheld wound scanners, AI-powered tools, and ultrasonic debridement devices are disrupting the advanced wound care management and sensor-based wound care devices market. These solutions enable earlier, faster, easier, or preventive wound care, improving overall treatment outcomes in the digital wound monitoring solutions market. As more companies enter the space, availability and accessibility of these technologies continue to grow, including in the negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) market
The Analyst's Perspective
- High cost remains a major barrier to adopting these new technologies. However, as more companies enter the advanced wound care management market and clinical evidence demonstrates their benefits - such as reduced long-term care costs, shorter hospital stays, improved wound management, and better outcomes - demand for advanced wound care management solutions will likely grow.
Transformative Megatrends
Why
- Wound care is rapidly shifting from treatment to early detection and prevention, focusing on solutions in the advanced wound care management market. Preference for home-based wound management - especially for chronic wounds - is growing due to its benefits, including continuity of care, fewer hospital visits, reduced strain on healthcare systems, and improved cost-effectiveness in the sensor-based wound care devices market. Technologies such as portable NPWT devices, mobile apps, and virtual care platforms are enabling this shift toward home wound care, aligning with trends in the digital wound monitoring solutions market.
The Analyst's Perspective
- With the development of new solutions such as wearables, AI-based technologies, and data-driven wound care that help reduce costs, the industry will increasingly focus on early detection and prevention, particularly within the bioengineered skin substitutes market. Home care will continue to expand as a preferred approach to managing chronic wounds.
Competitive Intensity
Why
- The market remains highly competitive, with leading players such as Solenventum, Smith & Nephew, Molhyncek, and ConvaTec dominating the advanced wound care management industry. Meanwhile, emerging companies like Swift Medical and eKare are intensifying competition by introducing innovative solutions, particularly in digital wound care and advanced dressings.
The Analyst's Perspective
- Companies will focus on delivering advanced and cost-effective wound care management solutions to gain a competitive edge in the negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) market. Those offering preventive care, early detection, reduced hospital workload, and continuous wound monitoring will stand out, as these solutions create cost savings and improve patient outcomes in the sensor-based wound care devices market.
Competitive Environment
- Number of Competitors: ~80, with revenue greater than $1 million, particularly in the advanced wound care management market. Competitive Factors: Cost, performance, support, technology, reliability, and clinical evidence in the negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) market. Key End-User Industry Verticals: Hospitals, ambulatory centers, and home care and specialty wound clinics, relevant to the sensor-based wound care devices market. Leading Competitors: Solventum, Smith & Nephew, Molnlycke, and Convatec in the advanced wound care management arena. Revenue Share of Top 4 Competitors (2024): 40.3% Other Notable Competitors: B Braun, Cardinal Health, Coloplast, Johnson & Johnson, Medline, and Zimmer Biomet in both advanced wound care management and digital wound monitoring solutions market. Distribution Structure: Distributors, OEMs, retail sales, and direct sales impacting the negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) market. Notable Acquisitions and Mergers: Molnlycke Health Care acquiring P.G.F. Industry Solutions GmbH in November 2024, relevant to the advanced wound care management market.
Growth Drivers
- Investments in better materials and growing awareness of advanced wound dressings, such as smart and antimicrobial dressings, are driving market growth in the advanced wound care management market, as these offer superior healing and management compared to traditional dressings. The development of bioengineered skin substitutes is accelerating due to their ability to support wound healing by maintaining moisture, providing structural support, and delivering growth factors and cytokines for tissue regeneration, critical in the bioengineered skin substitutes market. Rising adoption of portable and single-use NPWT systems - valued for their portability, ease of use, and suitability for community care - is propelling industry growth significantly in the negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) market. Growing demand for AI-based wound care solutions that reduce provider burden and wound care costs is supporting market expansion in the digital wound monitoring solutions market. The need for prevention and long-term monitoring solutions in home care and specialized wound facilities is rising in the context of the advanced wound care management market, driven by the high prevalence of chronic wounds. An aging population and the growing incidence of chronic conditions like diabetes, which can lead to diabetic ulcers, are positively impacting market growth across the advanced wound care management sector.
Growth Restraints
- The high cost of advanced wound care management solutions, coupled with the availability of low-cost traditional options, continues to hinder market growth. Many healthcare facilities lack specialized wound care departments, creating barriers to the adoption of new technologies in the sensor-based wound care devices market. Low patient awareness and poor treatment adherence present major challenges to effective wound care in the advanced wound care management market. Most companies focus on North America and Europe, leaving other regions underserved and creating significant unmet needs globally relevant to the advanced wound care management market.
Key Topics Covered:
Research Scope
- Scope of Analysis Segmentation
Growth Environment: Transformation in Advanced Wound Care Management
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Advanced Wound Care Management Industry
Ecosystem in Advanced Wound Care Management
- Competitive Environment Key Competitors
Growth Generator in Advanced Wound Care Management
- Key Takeaways Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints
Agenda
- Forecast Considerations Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Product Revenue Forecast by End User Revenue Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast Analysis Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis Revenue Share Revenue Share Analysis Advanced Wound Care Management - Product Mapping Advanced Wound Care Management - Regional Mapping Advanced Wound Care Market - By Wound Type Advanced Wound Dressings NPWT Devices Bioengineered Skin Substitutes Advanced Wound Debridement Devices Advanced Wound Care Solutions Advanced Wound Care Management - Wound Measurement and Digital Solutions New Technologies - Future Potential Remote Care Home Care Settings
Growth Generator
- Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Product Revenue Forecast by End User Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Data-Driven Wound Care Growth Opportunity 2: Wound Monitoring Sensors and Devices Growth Opportunity 3: Bioengineered Skin Substitutes Growth Opportunity 4: Home Care Settings
Appendix and Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Next Steps
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment