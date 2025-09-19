Bee Charged EV Expands National Mobile Charging Network Across Six Major Markets And Announces Strategic Partnership With ZM Trucks

MENAFN - GetNews) America's fastest-growing mobile EV charging network expands emergency roadside services to Orlando, Atlanta, Washington DC, Virginia, Maryland, and Northern California while securing exclusive partnership with emerging commercial EV manufacturer 888-675-9555.







LOS ANGELES, CA - Bee Charged EV, the nation's premier mobile electric vehicle charging network and emergency roadside assistance provider, today announced a major multi-market expansion and strategic partnership that positions the company as the dominant force in on-demand EV charging services. The company has officially expanded operations into six key markets: Orlando, FL; Atlanta, GA; Washington, DC; Virginia; Maryland; and Northern California including San Francisco, San Jose, Mountain View and surrounding areas, while simultaneously announcing an exclusive partnership with ZM Trucks, the newest commercial EV manufacturer.

This strategic expansion represents a significant milestone for Bee Charged EV as it accelerates toward its goal of eliminating range anxiety for electric vehicle drivers nationwide. The company now provides comprehensive mobile charging and emergency services across major metropolitan areas from coast to coast, establishing the largest human-powered mobile EV grid in the United States.

Founded to revolutionize how electric vehicle drivers stay powered and protected, Bee Charged EV operates a comprehensive ecosystem of mobile charging solutions, emergency roadside assistance, and charging infrastructure installations. The company's 24/7 emergency mobile charging service ensures that EV drivers never experience the anxiety of being stranded without power, regardless of location or time of day.

Bee Charged EV's comprehensive service portfolio includes:

Emergency Mobile Charging: 24/7 nationwide coverage providing rapid on-site charging for stranded electric vehicles, with average response times under 30 minutes in covered markets.

Fleet and Business Mobile Charging: On-demand charging solutions for delivery companies, rideshare operators, and commercial fleets requiring reliable uptime and operational efficiency.

DC Fast Charging Infrastructure: Level 3 charging installations for businesses and high-traffic locations, with particular focus on Northern California market expansion.

EV School and Certification Programs: Educational initiatives training the next generation of EV installers, entrepreneurs, and charging network operators.

Charging Equipment Sales: Direct-to-consumer and B2B sales of charging hardware, enabling entrepreneurs to build their own charging businesses under the Bee Charged network.

The company's groundbreaking partnership with ZM Trucks represents a new standard in commercial EV protection. Every ZM Truck will come equipped with Bee Charged Protection as a standard feature, providing delivery drivers with complete peace of mind during their routes. This partnership includes on-demand mobile charging services and emergency roadside assistance at no additional cost to ZM Trucks operators, effectively eliminating range anxiety for commercial delivery operations nationwide.

"This expansion and partnership marks a pivotal moment in our mission to eliminate range anxiety and build America's most comprehensive mobile EV protection network," said Antony Okuribido, Founder and CEO of Bee Charged EV. "By expanding into these six critical markets and partnering with ZM Trucks, we're not just growing our service area – we're fundamentally changing how the industry approaches EV reliability and driver confidence. Every ZM Trucks driver will have the security of knowing that Bee Charged protection is always available, enabling them to focus on their deliveries without worrying about charging infrastructure limitations."

The electric vehicle market continues to experience unprecedented growth, with commercial fleets leading the transition to electric powertrains. Industry data shows that 87% of fleet operators expect to add electric vehicles within the next five years, yet charging infrastructure availability remains the top barrier to adoption. Bee Charged EV addresses this critical gap by bringing reliable charging directly to vehicles when and where it's needed most.

The Northern California expansion specifically targets the region's dense concentration of tech companies, delivery services, and early EV adopters with Level 3 DC fast charging solutions. This infrastructure deployment complements Bee Charged EV's mobile services, creating a comprehensive charging ecosystem that serves both emergency and planned charging needs.

"The partnership with ZM Trucks validates our vision of embedding mobile EV protection directly into the vehicle ownership experience," added Okuribido. "Rather than treating charging anxiety as an inevitable part of EV ownership, we're making range confidence a standard feature. This approach will accelerate commercial EV adoption by removing one of the last remaining barriers to fleet electrification."

With this expansion, Bee Charged EV now operates in major markets including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Orlando, Atlanta, Washington DC, Virginia, Maryland, and throughout Northern California. The company plans to continue its aggressive expansion strategy with additional markets planned for announcement in Q4 2025.

Electric vehicle adoption in the United States continues to accelerate, driven by federal incentives, improving battery technology, and growing environmental consciousness among consumers and businesses. Commercial fleets represent a particularly significant growth opportunity, as businesses seek to reduce operational costs and meet sustainability commitments. Bee Charged EV's mobile-first approach eliminates the lengthy infrastructure development timelines that have traditionally slowed commercial EV adoption.

The company's expansion comes at a critical time as charging infrastructure development struggles to keep pace with EV sales growth. Traditional fixed charging stations require months of permitting, construction, and grid upgrades, while Bee Charged EV's mobile solutions can be deployed immediately to serve customer needs.

To learn more about Bee Charged EV's mobile charging services, emergency roadside assistance, or business partnership opportunities, visit beechargede or contact the company directly.

About Bee Charged EV

Bee Charged EV is America's fastest-growing mobile electric vehicle charging network and emergency roadside assistance provider. Founded to eliminate range anxiety and accelerate EV adoption, the company operates a comprehensive ecosystem including 24/7 emergency mobile charging, fleet charging solutions, DC fast charging infrastructure, EV education programs, and charging equipment sales. Through innovative mobile-first solutions and strategic partnerships, Bee Charged EV is building the nation's largest human-powered mobile EV grid, providing drivers with confidence and freedom to drive electric anywhere. The company serves individual drivers, commercial fleets, and businesses across multiple markets nationwide, with plans for continued expansion throughout the United States.