Charlie Kirk's 'Killer' Tyler Robinson Lived With Transgender Partner: Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin Tyler Robinson was reportedly living with a transgender partner who was in the process of transitioning from male to female, law enforcement source confirmed to The New York Post on Saturday.

'Black sheep'

Referring to "public records", the report claimed that Lance Twiggs, 22, resided at the same address where Robinson lived. A relative of Twiggs also confirmed that“yes, they were roommates.”

The family member reportedly said Twiggs was the“black sheep” of their St. George, Utah, family, but declined to speculate on a romantic relationship between the two men.

She said she didn't know her relative's politics or whether Twiggs was transitioning to become a woman, but added that it wouldn't surprise her.

Charlie Kirk's killing

Kirk, co-founder of the conservative student group Turning Point USA and a staunch Trump ally, was killed by a single rifle shot fired from a rooftop during an outdoor event attended by 3,000 people at Utah Valley University in Orem, about 40 miles south (65 km) of Salt Lake City.

Kirk, 31, was shot in the neck by a single bullet shortly after being posed a question on his“American Comeback” college speaking tour about transgender mass shooters.

“Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?” asked attendee Hunter Kozak.“Too many,” Kirk had reportedly responded.

“Do you know how many mass shooters there have been in America over the last 10 years?” Kozak followed up.“Counting or not counting gang violence?” the Turning Point USA founder sought to clarify.

Kirk was shot immediately after.

Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested on Thursday night after relatives and a family friend alerted authorities that he had implicated himself in the crime, Governor Spencer Cox said on Friday, telling a press conference, "We got him."

Robinson, a third-year student in the electrical apprenticeship program at Dixie Technical College, part of Utah's public university system, was taken into custody at his parents' house, about 260 miles (420 km) southwest of the crime scene.

The arrest capped a 33-hour manhunt for the lone suspect in Wednesday's killing, which President Donald Trump has called a "heinous assassination."

Robinson was held on suspicion of aggravated murder and other charges that were expected to be formally filed in court early next week, the governor said.