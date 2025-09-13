Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Madrid Bar Blast: At Least 25 Injured In Explosion Due To Suspected Gas Leak

Madrid Bar Blast: At Least 25 Injured In Explosion Due To Suspected Gas Leak


2025-09-13 08:11:14
(MENAFN- Live Mint) At least 25 people were injured after an explosion ripped through a bar in Madrid on Saturday, local authorities said.

According to DW, the blast took place around 3 pm at the Mis Tesoros bar in the Puente de Vallecas district of Spain's capital. Citing local media, DW reported that a gas leak may have caused the explosion.

Carlos Marin, head of the Madrid City Council Fire Department, said the explosion was linked to gas, but the type and exact cause were still unclear.

Emergency services confirmed that two victims were in a "serious" condition and three others were reported to be in a "potentially serious" state.

Firefighters pulled four people out of the rubble.

Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor Inmaculada Sanz said it was "too early" to confirm the reason behind the blast, but said no further victims were trapped.

She added that residents of nine housing units in the same building would need temporary accommodation for the next few days.

Authorities said the building remained unstable. While some upper apartments were left intact, the entrance area was severely damaged, making access "completely impossible," Marin said, according to DW.

MENAFN13092025007365015876ID1110057680

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search