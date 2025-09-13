Switzerland Approves Ukraine's Admission To CV90 IFV Operator Group

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in a report by the Swiss government, according to Ukrinform.

As noted, the CV90 from Swedish manufacturer BAE Systems Hägglunds AB is used by various armed forces around the world, including the Swiss Armed Forces, where it is known as the Infantry Fighting Vehicle 2000.

“The CV90 Club facilitates cooperation between user countries in the areas of maintenance, modification services, spare parts and ammunition procurement, configuration management and training equipment. Currently, CV90 operators Denmark, Estonia, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, Sweden, Slovakia and the Czech Republic participate in this operator group,” the report reads.

It is noted that Ukraine's membership is compatible with Swiss neutrality, as it involves purely technical data exchange, while Switzerland retains full discretion over what information it chooses to share.

Given the political sensitivities surrounding the issue, the matter was nonetheless brought before the Federal Council for formal consideration, which approved Ukraine's accession to the CV90 operator group and authorized the National Armaments Director to sign the amendment agreement.

“Ukraine has held observer status since 6 March 2024 and submitted its application for full membership this summer. Ukrainian membership will enhance the CV90 Club, as members will benefit directly from Ukraine's operational experience with the CV90,” the report reads.

As reported by Ukrinform, in December 2024, Sweden and Denmark signed contracts with Swedish defense manufacturer BAE Systems Hägglunds for the procurement of 205 CV90 infantry fighting vehicles, 40 of which are designated for Ukraine

