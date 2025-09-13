Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar To Host Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit On Israeli Attack

Qatar To Host Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit On Israeli Attack


2025-09-13 09:04:58
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DOHA, Sept 14 (NNN-QNA) – Qatar announced yesterday that, it will host an emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Sept 15 (tomorrow), to discuss the recent Israeli attack on Doha.

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman, Majed Al Ansari, said that, foreign ministers from Arab and Islamic countries will convene today, to prepare a draft statement for the leaders' meeting.

Al Ansari stressed that, the summit comes at a significant moment, reflecting Arab and Islamic solidarity with Qatar, in confronting what he described as the“cowardly Israeli aggression,” targeting the residences of several Hamas leaders in Doha.

He added that, it also reflects these countries' categorical rejection of the“state terrorism,” carried out by the Zionist Israeli regime.

Israel launched an unprecedented airstrike in the Qatari capital of Doha on Tuesday, targeting a building, where Hamas officials were meeting, to discuss the latest ceasefire proposal put forward by the United States.

Five members of Hamas and a Qatari security officer were killed during the strike, while key members of the Hamas negotiating team survived.

The attack drew swift condemnation from Qatar and other members of the international community.– NNN-QNA

MENAFN13092025000200011047ID1110057688

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search