Qatar To Host Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit On Israeli Attack

DOHA, Sept 14 (NNN-QNA) – Qatar announced yesterday that, it will host an emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Sept 15 (tomorrow), to discuss the recent Israeli attack on Doha.

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman, Majed Al Ansari, said that, foreign ministers from Arab and Islamic countries will convene today, to prepare a draft statement for the leaders' meeting.

Al Ansari stressed that, the summit comes at a significant moment, reflecting Arab and Islamic solidarity with Qatar, in confronting what he described as the“cowardly Israeli aggression,” targeting the residences of several Hamas leaders in Doha.

He added that, it also reflects these countries' categorical rejection of the“state terrorism,” carried out by the Zionist Israeli regime.

Israel launched an unprecedented airstrike in the Qatari capital of Doha on Tuesday, targeting a building, where Hamas officials were meeting, to discuss the latest ceasefire proposal put forward by the United States.

Five members of Hamas and a Qatari security officer were killed during the strike, while key members of the Hamas negotiating team survived.

The attack drew swift condemnation from Qatar and other members of the international community.– NNN-QNA