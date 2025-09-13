Unlicensed Brick Kilns Around Srinagar Airport Ordered Shut

File photo

Srinagar- Authorities on Saturday ordered the immediate closure of all unlicensed brick-kilns within an 8-km radius of the Srinagar airport to improve air quality and visibility for aircraft.

The order was issued during a meeting of the Airfield Environment Management Committee, chaired by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, who also heads the panel, an official spokesman said.

The meeting stressed the need for coordinated efforts among stakeholders to ensure aerospace safety around the airport.

Garg directed that operational brick-kilns adopt the zigzag technique to minimise emissions. He also issued instructions to tackle other safety concerns, including bird hazards, stray dogs, and improper carcass disposal near the airfield.

Highlighting the threat posed by black kites attracted to open waste dumps, Garg asked officials to implement scientific methods for solid waste collection and disposal, particularly in villages flagged by airfield authorities. He further emphasised proper disposal of slaughterhouse waste.