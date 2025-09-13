Unlicensed Brick Kilns Around Srinagar Airport Ordered Shut
Srinagar- Authorities on Saturday ordered the immediate closure of all unlicensed brick-kilns within an 8-km radius of the Srinagar airport to improve air quality and visibility for aircraft.
The order was issued during a meeting of the Airfield Environment Management Committee, chaired by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, who also heads the panel, an official spokesman said.
The meeting stressed the need for coordinated efforts among stakeholders to ensure aerospace safety around the airport.
Garg directed that operational brick-kilns adopt the zigzag technique to minimise emissions. He also issued instructions to tackle other safety concerns, including bird hazards, stray dogs, and improper carcass disposal near the airfield.
Highlighting the threat posed by black kites attracted to open waste dumps, Garg asked officials to implement scientific methods for solid waste collection and disposal, particularly in villages flagged by airfield authorities. He further emphasised proper disposal of slaughterhouse waste.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment