'Great Job': Trump Hails Kash Patel For Swift Action In Charlie Kirk Assassination Case
"I am very proud of the FBI," Trump said, speaking exclusively with Fox News Digital. "Kash-and everyone else-they have done a great job."
Tyler Robinson, 22, was nabbed in his hometown of Washington, Utah, just 33 hours after he allegedly shot Kirk from a rooftop on the campus of Utah Valley University. It came after
The capture came after an intense manhunt that started with nothing more than grainy images showing suspect running from the scene.FBI reveals timeline of Charlie Kirk shooting
The FBI reported that Robinson was spotted on campus on September 10, the day of the shooting, apparently scouting the area between 8:28 and 9:34 a.m. He returned at 11:52 a.m., climbed an exterior stairway to the roof of the Losee building, and positioned himself at the roof's highest point by 12:22 p.m. - allegedly firing at Kirk just a minute later.
Authorities said Robinson then climbed down from the roof, dropped to the ground, and fled. Within two minutes of the shooting, he was seen running into a nearby woods.
Local FBI was on the scene immediately after the shooting, and Patel arrived at around 5:30 p.m. local time on Sept. 11.
Robinson, a third-year student in the electrical apprenticeship program at Dixie Technical College, part of Utah's public university system, was taken into custody at his parents' house, about 260 miles (420 km) southwest of the crime scene.
Police collected additional evidence on Friday evening from Robinson's apartment in St. George, about 5 miles (8 km) from his parents' home near the Arizona border.
Kirk, co-founder of the conservative student group Turning Point USA and a staunch Trump ally, was killed by a single rifle shot fired from a rooftop during an outdoor event attended by 3,000 people at Utah Valley University in Orem, about 40 miles south (65 km) of Salt Lake City.
