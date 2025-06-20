One Year Out Countdown To 2026 Special Olympics USA Games Begins, Inviting Fans To Cheer Like Champions
"This milestone moment reflects the heart of Minnesota and the power of the USA Games to accelerate a national movement for inclusive mindsets," said Christy Sovereign, CEO of the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games. "The 2026 USA Games is more than a sporting event – it's a humanitarian platform. Now more than ever, we must unite and reshape how we think about inclusion, health and the unifying power of sports. We're ready to welcome the nation to Minnesota next June to leave a lasting legacy of positive change together."
The 2026 USA Games will be one of the largest sporting events in the country next year, with athletes competing in 16 Olympic-style team and individual sports at key competition sites including the University of Minnesota and the National Sports Center in Blaine.
Minnesota Proud
Hosting the USA Games is a legacy-building opportunity for Minnesota. This is the first time the state will host an event of this magnitude for the Special Olympics community since it last hosted the Special Olympics World Games in 1991. Over the course of one week, Minnesota will welcome:
-
3,000+ athletes and 1,500 coaches
16 sports, including Athletics, Basketball, Bocce, Bowling, Competitive Cheer, Cornhole, Flag Football, Golf, Gymnastics, Pickleball, Powerlifting, Soccer, Softball, Swimming, Tennis and Volleyball
At least 24 special events, including Opening and Closing Ceremonies, Fan Zones and community celebrations
10,000+ volunteers with a total of 20,000 shifts, 200 of which require specialized skills
An estimated $75-100 million in economic impact
To get involved in the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, community members, organizations and fans can join the movement by sharing their #CheerLikeAChampion moments, signing up to volunteer and staying connected as the countdown continues.
Visit 2026specialolympicsusagames and follow @2026USAGames on social media for the latest updates.
About Special Olympics USA Games
The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games – scheduled for June 20-26, 2026, across Minnesota's Twin Cities with sports competitions at the University of Minnesota and the National Sports Center in Blaine – is a national celebration of inclusivity, changing perceptions and the ability of the human spirit rising above limitations. The USA Games, with co-presenting partners Jersey Mike's Subs and United Healthcare, will be one of the biggest U.S. sporting events of the year, drawing tens of thousands of fans to celebrate the ability of over 3,000 incredible athletes from all 50 states as they compete in 16 Olympic-type team and individual sports. As a state with a long history of championing inclusion, the USA Games now bring an unrivaled opportunity to Minnesota to spark new energy around the Special Olympics movement and create a lasting legacy of positive change.
Contact:
Molly Gallatin
[email protected]
(612) 581-8856
SOURCE 2026 Special Olympics USA Games
