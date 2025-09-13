CM Omar Asks Centre To Honour Promise Of Statehood

File photo of J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said all necessary precautions have been taken in Jammu and Kashmir following Operation Sindoor to ensure the safety of residents and tourists, while reiterating his demand that the Centre restore J&K's statehood in line with its promise.

Speaking at a press conference in Chennai, Omar said a comprehensive security audit had been conducted across all major tourist destinations in the wake of Operation Sindoor.“Some of the destinations remain closed, but most have reopened and we are taking all the precautions that are necessary,” he said.

On statehood, Omar stressed that his government has not compromised on the mandate given by the people.“We were the ones who passed a resolution in the Assembly asking for restoration of special status. We are the last people who will compromise on this. Statehood was promised by the Prime Minister and the Home Minister in Parliament and there is no reason why it should not be restored now,” he said.

The Chief Minister also sought the release of detained Doda MLA Mehraj Malik, terming his detention under the Public Safety Act as“excessive use of force.”

Omar dismissed speculation about the National Conference parting ways with the INDIA bloc.“The Congress party is part of the alliance in J&K. They have said they will join the government once statehood is restored, but we remain committed partners,” he said.

He also welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Manipur, calling it“better late than never,” and expressed hope that peace would be restored in the violence-hit state.