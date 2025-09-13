Russian Drone Attack Damages Kindergarten And Private Homes In Sloviansk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Vadym Liakh, Head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Seven Geran-2 UAVs struck the Zaliznychyi and Pivnichnyi neighborhoods overnight. A kindergarten and several private homes were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties,” Liakh wrote.

1,743 children remain in mandatory evacuation area inregion

Additionally, Liakh noted that earlier, a Molniya-2 drone damaged homes and a vehicle in Sloviansk.