Russian Drone Attack Damages Kindergarten And Private Homes In Sloviansk

2025-09-13 09:05:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Vadym Liakh, Head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Seven Geran-2 UAVs struck the Zaliznychyi and Pivnichnyi neighborhoods overnight. A kindergarten and several private homes were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties,” Liakh wrote.

Read also: 1,743 children remain in mandatory evacuation area in Donetsk region

Additionally, Liakh noted that earlier, a Molniya-2 drone damaged homes and a vehicle in Sloviansk.

