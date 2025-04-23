Mountains, Music & Memorable Moments: Denver's List Of Can't-Miss Summer Happenings

Summer arrives in a big way over Memorial Day Weekend with many festivals and events. DJ FISHER , known for his wild sense of humor and energetic DJing style is hosting an Outdoor Denver Block Party at 16th and Welton on May 26. Leon Bridges is headed to Red Rocks on May 23 as well as Justice on May 25. The Rockies will host the New York Yankees May 23-25, and the Colorado Rapids will host St. Louis City SC on May 24. Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park will kick off the season with fireworks on Sunday, May 25 and Water World opens for summer as the best place to beat the heat.

The second annual Outside Festival in Denver's Civic Center Park will run May 31–June 1. Khruangbin, Lord Huron, Sylvan Esso, Trampled by Turtles and other artists will perform on Saturday, May 31 and Sunday, Jun. 1. In addition to live music, the Outside Festival features two full days of events with adventure film screenings, athlete panels and signings, climbing experiences, yoga classes, workshops, gear demos, a kids' zone, exciting food options and a variety of immersive brand engagements.

Downtown Denver will kick off summer May 31–June 1 with a celebration from Union Station to Upper Downtown with free activities including a kids adventure zone, Grand BAZAAR Market, beer garden, live music and more. The celebration will showcase the new 16th Street as a hub for live music, outdoor recreation, sports culture, sidewalk sales and more.

In spring 2022, the city began 16th Street renovations that have revitalized the popular pedestrian area from Market Street to Broadway, with a goal of improving safety and mobility, addressing deteriorating infrastructure and creating more opportunities for the people who live, work and visit the Mile High City. 16th Street will continue to be the heart of downtown with wider sidewalks for patios and pedestrians, a new tree canopy, new outdoor furnishing and play features and a fleet of free eclectic shuttle buses.

Denver will also host the International Federation of Sport Climbing's (IFSC) sixth Speed World Cup competition on May 31 and Jun. 1 on 16th Street. The event marks the first time Denver will host an IFSC World Cup event and promises to be an unforgettable show for Climbing fans. Denver's event is going to be the sixth Speed competition on the IFSC World Cup Series 2025, joining stops in Wujiang, China; Indonesia; Krakow, Poland; Chamonix, France; and Klagenfurt, Austria.

Troutfest Colorado is headed to Coors Field on Sat. May 31, a one-of-a-kind summer festival and celebration of conservation, education and community. It's for anglers, would be anglers, outdoor enthusiasts, or simply families looking for a fun and engaging day at the ballpark.

Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre has an incredible lineup this season including Sting May 19, 20 and 22, Halsey on June 22, Colorado Symphony Orchestra – Symphony on the Rocks on July 5, Mumford & Sons on July 21 and 22, Mt. Joy on Aug. 14 and many more. Experience the magic with breathtaking views and incredible acoustics. The free museum and Performers Hall of Fame is perfect for any music lover. A tour of the museum completes a wonderful day after hiking the many trails around the area.

Denver continues to be a sports town. Head to Coors Field to watch the Colorado Rockies baseball team with beautiful Rocky Mountain views. Coors Field will also host the Savannah Bananas Aug. 9 and 10 during their Banana Ball World Tour. The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team will face the Republic of Ireland at DICK's Sporting Goods Park on June 26 and the new Denver Onyx, Women's Elite Rugby team continues their season with home games at Infinity Park.

New in Denver

Restaurants

With international recognition, Denver's restaurant scene continues to grow with new places opening every month. Most recently, Denver welcomed Le Colonial , an upscale French Vietnamese restaurant in Cherry Creek North; Alteño, MICHELIN-starred chef, Johnny Curiel's newest creation that pays homage to his Jaliscan Highland roots and traditions; Magna Kainan , the new RiNo project from Portland chef Carlo Lamagna and many more .

The James Beard Foundation has recognized multiple Denver area finalists, including Alma Fonda Fina for Best New Restaurant, Yacht Club for Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service and Penelope Wong of Yuan Wonton for Best Chef: Mountain. The winners will be announced on June 16.

MICHELIN recognized 27 Denver restaurants in the most recent guide. The famously anonymous MICHELIN Guide inspectors selected a diverse range of restaurants across the city that exude culinary excellence. New restaurants added to this year's guide include Alma Fonda Fina awarded One MICHELIN Star, MAKFam with a Bib Gourmand and Brasserie Brixton and Kawa Ni are Recommended Restaurants. More information about these restaurants and the MICHELIN Guide program are available on the Visit Denver website .

Arts and Culture

The Mile High City is home to countless blockbuster shows this season. Check out "Special Deliveries" at History Colorado Center, which explores the story of three Colorado health professionals who cared for mothers and babies before, during and after pregnancies, as well as the realities of childbirth and parenting in the early 20th century; "Confluence of Nature: Nancy Hemenway Barton" at the Denver Art Museum features 12 textile wall sculptures and five works on paper by artist Nancy Hemenway Barton; "Held Impermanence (Artists Select: Katherine Simóne Reynolds)" in the Clyfford Still Museum's largest six galleries, Katherine Simóne Reynolds illuminates competing desires held in constant tension. For a complete list, check out the Visit Denver website .

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts has an impressive lineup of musicals, theater productions and interactive events this season including "The Book of Mormon" , "& Juliet" , "Mamma Mia!" , "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" and more. Check out a complete calendar of performing arts on the Visit Denver website .

Denver is home to many world-class music venues that attract top talent year-round. Don't miss Coldplay at Empower Field on June 10, Wu-Tang Clan at Fiddler's Green on July 4, Tate McRae at Ball Arena Sept. 20 and many more .

Additional Favorites

Throughout the season, there are endless events and activities for the whole family. Denver's Chalk Art Festival returns this year June 7 and 8, celebrating its 23rd anniversary. The Juneteenth Music Festival returns June 15 and Denver PrideFest celebrates inclusivity June 28 and 29. The Cherry Creek Arts Festival held over the Fourth of July Weekend showcases 260 juried artists from around the world during a weekend packed with food, music, kids' activities, art and more all in the heart of Denver's Cherry Creek North neighborhood. This year, the Colorado Dragon Boat Festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary Sept. 6 and 7. This two-day festival centers around the dragon boat competition, with more than 50 teams of boaters clambering aboard intricate and colorful dragon boats and racing their way across Sloan Lake.

Denver has a wide array of kid-friendly activities . Head to the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance to see more than 3,000 animals including elephants, orangutans, lions and a new baby giraffe. Visit the Denver Museum of Nature & Science to explore fossils and dinosaurs, ponder the mysteries of space at Gates Planetarium and watch larger-than-life films at the Phipps IMAX 3D Theater. The Downtown Aquarium is a perfect spot for kids to awe at astounding marine life, feed the stingrays, pan for gold or become a marine biologist for a day. The Butterfly Pavilion is celebrating 30 years of inspiring conservation and wonder this year with many special events . Elitch Gardens Theme and Water Park will celebrate the season with appearances from fan-favorites like Peppa PigTM and BlippiTM, a series of dazzling fireworks displays, entertaining Friday night Dive-In Movies in the wave pool and so much more. Learn more about family-friendly activities on the Visit Denver website .

The Mile High City's proximity to the beautiful Rocky Mountains makes it the perfect destination for adventure lovers. Nearby Rocky Mountain National Park is the perfect place for hiking with magical views or try biking or fishing in nearby Idaho Springs, Estes Park or Golden. After a full day of outdoor adventures, return to the city to grab a craft beer along the Denver Beer Trail, shop at Denver's vintage and thrift stores on South Broadway or explore the city's vibrant neighborhoods.

Browse adventure day trip ideas and plan your perfect vacation on the Visit Denver website .

Hotels

The Crawford Hotel was recently renovated with rooms inspired by the golden era of train travel and is in Denver Union Station, a thriving hub for shops, restaurants and easy access to Denver International Airport. Populus Hotel, noted as 'Hotel of the Year' by Esquire Magazine, opened downtown in October 2024. The 265-room, 13-story hotel features an event space, multiple food and beverage venues and a rooftop deck and bar all inspired by nature. Urban Cowboy , in the historic George Schleier Mansion in the heart of the Capitol Hill neighborhood, is the newest western outpost for the national hotel brand. With current locations in the Catskills and Nashville, this boutique hotel offers a luxurious western experience with a historical nod to Denver's roots.

Last year the MICHELIN Guide revealed its inaugural list of One, Two and Three Key hotels in the United States; a distinction only award in cities that also offer MICHELIN dining. Three Denver hotels were among properties in Atlanta, California, Chicago, Colorado, Florida, New York and Washington, D.C. that received this distinction: Clayton Hotel and Members Club, Four Seasons Denver and The Crawford Hotel.

The Visit Denver website features hotel deals from properties across the Denver metro area. Check out the website to book bed and breakfast packages, deals for holiday weekends and more.

