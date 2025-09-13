Istanbul District Mayor Detained In Corruption Investigation

MENAFN - Nam News Network) ISTANBUL, Sept 14 (NNN-TRT) – Turkish authorities, ordered the detention of 48 suspects, including Hasan Mutlu, mayor of Istanbul's opposition-run Bayrampasa district, in a major corruption investigation into the district.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, launched an operation yesterday, as part of the investigation. The office said evidence of embezzlement, extortion, bribery, and bid rigging involving public officials had been uncovered at Bayrampasa.

In the raids, financial crimes units detained 37 suspects, including Mayor Hasan Mutlu, a member of the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Deputy Mayors, Atilla Ozen, Hakan Bas, Lutfi Kadıogulları, Gunduz Kalkan, and Legal Affairs Director, Bilgehan Yagcı. Seven additional suspects were later apprehended, while police continue to search for the remaining wanted individuals.

The arrests come, amid a nearly year-long series of investigations into CHP-run municipalities across Türkiye, in which hundreds of people have been taken into custody.– NNN-TRT