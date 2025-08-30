JCC: Economic Roadmap Underway To Strengthen Jordanian-Kazakh Relations

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 30 (Petra) - Chairman of Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC), Khalil Haj Tawfiq, said the chamber is working with Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan (CIC), to develop an economic roadmap to advance bilateral trade and investment relations.In remarks to "Petra," he said His Majesty King Abdullah II's visit to Kazakhstan outlined "a new phase" of cooperation to consolidate joint trade and investment partnerships.This process, he stated, aligns with the two countries' "strong" diplomatic relations, which was framed by signing agreements, memoranda of understanding, and cooperation programs.During the forum, he noted His Majesty urged the two countries' governments, chambers of commerce and industry to implement the conference's outcomes to sustain its impact, launch tangible projects, foster long-term partnerships, and achieve shared prosperity.Haj Tawfiq added that the forum comes within the framework of efforts to enhance joint economic cooperation and increase trade and investment exchange.Haj Tawfiq praised His Majesty's efforts to develop the Kingdom's economic relations with Kazakhstan and build a bridge for economic communication with Central Asian countries.Haj Tawfiq said Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan expressed its "readiness" to provide all support and services to Jordanian companies wishing to invest in the Kazakh market and facilitate their business.Haj Tawfiq said this policy would reflect "positively" on the two countries' trade relations and enhance their development to levels that meet their aspirations.Additionally, he highlighted the role of the commerce chambers in supporting and stimulating commercial activities, organizing business meetings, and exchanging visits, expertise, and information.On future steps, he called for strengthening joint efforts to establish strategic trade and investment partnerships, which would support the growth of trade and investment.Haj Tawfiq referred to the memorandum of understanding between the JCC and International Chamber of Commerce in Kazakhstan, aimed at deepening their economic cooperation, supporting bilateral trade exchanges and achieving tangible results.