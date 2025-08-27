403
Qatar To Step Up Drive To Realise Vision 2030 Goals
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Anchoring its agenda on the implementation of the Third National Development Strategy and the long-term goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030, the Cabinet Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to accelerating efforts across all sectors under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.
HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular session at the Amiri Diwan, where he urged ministers to double down on performance in the coming period to meet the objectives set out in the national strategy and vision.
Following the meeting, HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali al-Mohannadi stated the following:
At the outset of the meeting, HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs welcomed Their Excellencies the ministers on the resumption of the Cabinet sessions following the summer break.
The Cabinet reviewed the completion of preparations for the 2025-2026 academic year, which will mark the opening of new schools, further development of curricula, and the strengthening of the requirements and foundations of the educational process.
As such, the Cabinet hoped that a terrific academic year would abound with successes and achievements in terms of a wholesome educational environment, through which the goals of the Third National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030 will be accomplished in the areas of education.
The Cabinet considered the items on the agenda and approved a draft decision issued by the Minister of Commerce and Industry to promulgate the executive regulations of Law No. (8) of 2020 on the Regulation of the Auditing Profession.
This draft decision is prepared in implementation of Article (55) of Law No. (8) of 2020 and reflects the Ministry's commitment to ensuring that legislative tools keep pace with developments in the field of auditing.
The Cabinet also decided to take the necessary measures to ratify the charter establishing the World Water Council.
In addition, it decided to approve the draft technical cooperation agreement between Qatar's Supreme Judicial Council and the United Nations, represented by the United Nations Regional Institute for Crime and Justice Research, and the draft memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of public prosecution between the Public Prosecution of the State of Qatar and the Public Prosecution of the Republic of Albania.
Furthermore, the Cabinet decided to approve the draft executive programme of the memorandum of understanding between the governments of Qatar and Oman in the agricultural, animal, and fisheries fields for 2025-2027.
Finally, the Cabinet wrapped up its meeting by examining four reports and taking the appropriate decisions accordingly, which included the first semi-annual report for 2025 on the budget allocated for cybersecurity projects in government entities, the first report on the activities of the National Ports Security Committee, a report on the outcomes of the participation of HE Minister of Social Development and Family in the 44th session of the Arab Women's Committee, the regional preparatory meeting for the 69th session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), and a report on the outcomes of the participation of HE Minister of Municipality in the 28th meeting of the Ministers of Municipal Affairs of the Gulf Co-operation Council countries. Qatar National Vision Third National Development Strategy accelerating
