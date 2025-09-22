Yunnan Forum Backs Stronger Voice For Global South In Governance

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Irfan Bukhari | The Peninsula

Kunming, Yunnan, China: Media and think tanks from the Global South should fully leverage their role as bridges, foster broad consensus, speak up for justice, and contribute wisdom and strength to enhancing the representation and voice of the Global South in global governance, as well as to promoting world peace and stability, said Global South Media and Think Tank Forum Yunnan Consensus.

The Consensus was passed at the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum 2025 which was held in Yunnan Province, China, from September 5 to 9, 2025.

The Forum brought together approximately 500 representatives from over 260 media outlets, think tanks and government agencies from 110 countries and regions, as well as international and regional organizations.

Under the theme“Empowering Global South, Navigating Global Changes,” the Forum served as a key platform for extensive dialogues and in-depth discussions.

The participants of the Forum explored ways to strengthen the role of media and think tanks in uniting the Global South, amplifying its voice, deepening cooperation, promoting mutual learning among civilizations, and advancing the building of a closer community with a shared future for humanity.

“We believe that countries of the Global South have long upheld peace and security and are emerging as an indispensable constructive force in the international community,” the Consensus reads.

It added,“We believe that upholding true multilateralism and improving global governance serve the common interests of the Global South.” As per Consensus, media and think tanks from the Global South should champion the shared values of humanity, embrace a global governance vision featuring extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, and raise a strong call of current times: unity over division, cooperation over confrontation, and justice over hegemony.

“Together, we must work to steer the international order toward greater equity and justice. We believe that modernization is a shared aspiration of the Global South.” In the face of momentous changes unseen in a century, the Consensus suggests media and think tanks from the Global South - important forces in driving development and revitalisation - should focus on issues such as poverty reduction, industrialization, agricultural modernization, and green and sustainable development, and tell vivid stories of economic integration, interconnected growth, and shared prosperity among our nations.

“By doing so, we can contribute to the development and prosperity across nations and advance together on the path toward modernization. We maintain that Global South countries, with their rich historical traditions and profound cultural heritage, hold vast potential for mutual learning and exchanges among world civilizations. Media and think tanks from the Global South should jointly advocate for respect for civilizational diversity, and better fulfill our vital responsibilities in preserving cultural continuity, facilitating cultural communication, and promoting cultural exchanges. We shall support initiatives such as the World Heritage Tour Program, encourage inclusive coexistence among different civilizations, and foster deeper mutual understanding and affinity among peoples worldwide.”

The Consensus further said,“We recognize that the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) presents Global South countries with both new opportunities for development and unforeseen risks and challenges. Media and think tanks from the Global South should harness new-generation information technologies to develop models of mutually reinforcing human-machine collaboration, promote transformation in communication practices, and contribute to bridging the global gap in intelligent technology.” At the same time, the Consensus adds it is essential to remain committed to journalistic ethics and professional standards.

“By delivering truthful, objective, comprehensive, and fair news, we can move together toward an intelligent and innovative future for media development. We are confident that this Forum will further consolidate consensus among media and think tanks from the Global South, and deepen practical cooperation in areas such as personnel training, joint news reporting, and AI applications.

“Together, we will amplify the“voice of the Global South,” demonstrate the“commitment of the Global South,” and promote the Global South to become a stabilizing force for peace, a backbone of openness and development, a constructive force in global governance, and a driving force for mutual learning among civilizations.”

The Forum was co-organised by Xinhua News Agency, the Communist Party of China Yunnan Provincial Committee, and the People's Government of Yunnan Province.