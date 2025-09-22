Sheikh Hassan Makes Dramatic Return To Partner Steve Curtis In Key West

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Sheikh Hassan bin Jabor Al-Thani yesterday announced a dramatic return to international power boat racing after an 11-year lay-off from the sport.

The former Qatari offshore racer was a regular front-runner in the UIM Class One World Powerboat Championship and the American racing scene until he stopped competing at the end of 2014.

His former British throttleman Steve Curtis MBE has continued to compete in the highest echelons of the American offshore racing scene and the duo will join forces for the 44th Annual Offshore World Championship at Key West in Florida on November 2nd-9th.

With support from Qatar's Ministry of Sport and Youth, the duo will revive the legendary Spirit of Qatar 96 racing hull name with a new boat and compete in the Extreme class.

“Our last race together was in 2014 but we will be testing during the third week of October before heading to Key West,” enthused Sheikh Hassan.

“The goal, of course, will be the podium and to set plans in motion for the 2026 season. It will be a new boat for us to run together but I am sure that Steve and I will settle in quickly.”

One of many highlights for the duo during their former association with the Spirit of Qatar Team was obliterating the water speed record with a stunning second run of 244mph at the 26th Annual Lake of the Ozarks Shootout in central Missouri in 2014.

The iconic Key West racing festival is fought out over three races.

After the customary parade through the streets of Key West on November 2, technical checks and registration is scheduled for November 3.

Official testing will take place on November 4 with the first of the Extreme races for the Truman Waterfront Cup and the on-water fireworks taking centre stage on November 5.

Further testing is permitted November 6 before the second race for the Southernmost Continental Championship on November 7.

Numerous spectator-friendly events are planned in Truman Waterfront Park on November 8, before the final race for the Conch Republic Championship rounds off the action on November 9.