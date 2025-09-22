Qatar Key Player In Global Peace And Development: UNGA 66 President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The President of the 66th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and former High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, H E Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Nasr, affirmed that the State of Qatar plays an active role and has become a key player in peace and development within the United Nations system.

He noted that the speeches of H H the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani before the General Assembly were comprehensive and expressed clear positions that reflect Qatar's commitment to peace and the strengthening of international cooperation, underscoring its active presence in various global issues.

In remarks to QNA, Al Nasr explained that HH the Amir's speeches focused on three main messages in light of current international challenges, particularly the escalation of conflicts, the worsening impacts of climate change, and ongoing food and health security crises. The first message, he said, was a call for calm, preventive diplomacy, and the rejection of the logic of force in resolving disputes - especially in volatile regions and countries experiencing wars and conflicts.

Al Nasr added that HH the Amir consistently reiterates Qatar's firm position on the need to halt ongoing violations against the Palestinian people, support their just rights and aspirations, and reject all forms of occupation, particularly in the Gaza Strip. He stressed the importance of returning to the 1967 United Nations resolutions, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

In this regard, he emphasized that the continued occupation and bloodshed require urgent international action, pointing out that HH the Amir's speeches consistently call for halting Israeli violations, rejecting attempts to impose a fait accompli, ending the siege, stopping aggressive operations, and halting settlement expansion.

Al Nasr said that the second message centered on the importance of multilateral action and strengthening the role of the United Nations as a unifying platform for achieving peace and sustainable development, at a time of mounting challenges and an urgent need to activate the role of the international organization.

The third message, he noted, highlighted Qatar's commitment to the issues of the developing world, particularly in supporting development efforts, education, and youth empowerment. These priorities, he said, are areas where Qatar has demonstrated active engagement through pioneering national initiatives and institutions.