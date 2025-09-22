Moehe Launches Second 'My Values Draw My Identity' Project

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) yesterday launched the second“My Values Draw My Identity” project for the 2025-2026 academic year, in its revamped format across private schools and kindergartens.

This year, the project embarks on a new phase of expansion and development, with new partners joining its ranks to further reinforce its mission. These partners include the Qatar Cancer Society, the Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center (Fanar), the Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict - Analysis and Outreach Hub (Doha), the UNICEF Gulf Area Office, and the UNICEF Representative Office for Yemen, highlighted Dr. Rania Mohammed, Director of Private Schools and Kindergartens Affairs and Acting Director of Private Schools Licensing.

Dr. Rania Mohammed added that the project absorbs every effort to protect values and deepen identity. In its belief in the criticality of planning and continuity, the MoEHE's Department of Private Schools and Kindergartens Affairs has been committed this year to deliver the five initiatives according to a defined timeline, allowing each initiative to progress through its full trajectory, from planning to execution, so as to instill values in students' behavior and encourage the active engagement of parents and teachers at every stage.

The project, spearheaded by the department in collaboration with the Tarbeya Center for Tomorrow's Pioneers, has become a guiding beacon, directing steps toward pouring authentic values and the national identity firmly into students' consciousness, she said. Dr. Mohammed noted that the project's outputs were clearly visible in 2024, with participation from all private schools and kindergartens, which presented quintessential models of integrated educational work in coordination with 21 national partners, including ministries and institutions.

Throughout the 2024-2025 academic year, the project maintained its confident momentum, extending its reach to 352 private schools and kindergartens, benefiting approximately 240,000 students through lectures and orientation workshops, Dr. Mohammed outlined.

She noted that the project witnessed extensive engagement from over 133,000 students in diverse activities, alongside the notable involvement of more than 39,000 parents.