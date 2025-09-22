TN BJP To Launch Statewide Protests From Oct 5 Against DMK Govt's Failures

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 22 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a series of statewide protests across all 234 Assembly constituencies, targeting what it calls the“corrupt, lawless and deceptive governance” of the DMK.

The agitation, set to begin on October 5 and continue until November 30, was announced by unit secretary Vinoth B. Selvam under the instructions of state BJP president and legislature party leader Nainar Nagendran.

The BJP alleged that the DMK government has failed on multiple fronts over the past four years -- from deteriorating law and order and rampant corruption to the alarming rise of narcotics trafficking and political violence.

“The DMK dreams of retaining power by spreading false promises and showering voters with cash handouts. It is our democratic duty to expose these failures and protect the people from one-family misrule,” Selvam said in his statement.

The BJP accused the DMK of betraying students, teachers, workers, and the poor with unfulfilled promises such as cancellation of education loans, filling 3.5 lakh government vacancies, restoring the old pension scheme, granting permanent employment to part-time teachers, and regularising anganwadi and nutrition workers.

“Instead of honouring promises, this government arrests protesting teachers and workers in bulk,” the statement charged.

The party also pointed to the DMK's unkept commitments on monthly electricity billing and LPG subsidy, while instead burdening citizens with steep hikes in power tariffs, property tax, milk prices, and essential commodities.

“Even rainwater drainage projects worth thousands of crores in Chennai have failed to prevent floods,” the BJP said, citing it as another example of misgovernance.

Highlighting worsening law and order, the party recalled the murders of political leaders such as BSP's Armstrong and BJP functionary Balachandran in Chennai, the killings of social activists and government officers by criminal and mining mafias, as well as the growing menace of narcotics networks allegedly run by DMK-linked operatives.

“Lock-up deaths, hooch tragedies, TASMAC scams, and brazen corruption in every department define this failed regime,” the statement added.

Through the planned protests, the BJP said it aims to“tear apart the mask of the so-called Dravidian Model, which is nothing but a model of failure,” and to demand immediate redressal of people's grievances in every constituency.