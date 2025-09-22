Taiwan Unveils Initiative to Stimulate Childbirth
(MENAFN) Taiwan's Cabinet has approved a new initiative to stimulate childbirth, offering a one-time payment of 100,000 New Taiwan dollars (roughly $3,320) for every newborn, media reported on Thursday.
The new measure, set to take effect in 2026, aims to standardize and boost childbirth allowances across all social insurance systems. Under the program, families will receive the payment for every child born, regardless of the mother’s employment status.
Additionally, the package increases subsidies for assisted reproductive treatments. Since 2021, about 60,000 couples have benefited from the program, resulting in over 30,000 births.
The government is now expanding its coverage for in-vitro fertilization (IVF), raising the subsidy to 77% of the treatment cost, up from the previous 53%. The plan will cover up to three IVF cycles for women under the age of 45.
Other aspects of the initiative include financial support for egg- and sperm-freezing for Taiwanese nationals aged 18 to 40, particularly those facing fertility risks due to health issues.
This initiative is part of Taiwan’s broader strategy to address its rapidly shrinking birth rate. In 2024, the island recorded just 134,856 births, equating to a birth rate of 5.76 per 1,000 people, marking the ninth consecutive year of decline.
Experts from the National Development Council warn that Taiwan is on track to become one of the world’s oldest societies by 2060, with the elderly population projected to exceed 41%.
