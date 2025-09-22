QF's WISH And University Of Tokyo Sign Agreement To Advance Global Health Policy At Osaka Expo

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The World Innovation Summit for Health, Qatar Foundation's global health initiative, and the University of Tokyo have signed a major agreement at the Qatar Pavilion, Osaka Expo, marking a new chapter of collaboration for advancing global health policy, research, and innovation.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Chief Executive Officer of the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH), Dr. Slim Slama and Professor of Information Studies, University of Tokyo Professor Dr. Hidenori Watanave at a ceremony attended by the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Japan H E Jaber bin Jarallah Al Marri and guests, officials, and delegates from Qatar, Japan, and the international community.

At the heart of the collaboration are joint efforts in evidence-informed policymaking, stakeholder engagement, technical support for policy development, and the dissemination of high-quality research. Other areas of focus include joint research on health security, climate change, global health diplomacy, humanitarian interventions, and population wellbeing, with a primary focus on emerging health challenges within the MENA region and globally.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Al Marri said,“Partnerships are the bridges between vision and reality. WISH and University of Tokyo are now united by purpose the belief that health is the foundation of peace, prosperity, and human dignity.”

This strategic partnership comes at a pivotal time for WISH, as it embarks on its transformation into a world-class policy center. The agreement also lays the groundwork for significant collaborative contributions to the next global WISH Summit in 2026.

Dr. Slama said,“This partnership is a powerful testament to the values Qatar Foundation has championed for over 30 years: excellence, innovation, and unlocking human potential across borders. By uniting Qatari and Japanese expertise and traditions within the inspiring setting of the Osaka Expo, we are forging new pathways for impactful, evidence-based health policy and positive change.”

Professor Watanave said,“The University of Tokyo is honored to join WISH in this important alliance. Together, we will leverage our shared commitment to research and policy engagement, drawing on both countries' rich heritages and our collective vision for a healthier, more resilient future.”

This collaboration between WISH and the University of Tokyo underscores Qatar Foundation's ongoing commitment to fostering international partnerships that drive innovation and knowledge exchange in global health.

Executive Director of Partnerships at QF, Al Anoud Darwish said:“This Memorandum of Understanding exemplifies Qatar Foundation's dedication to building strong, impactful collaborations that transcend borders. Partnering with esteemed institutions like the University of Tokyo not only enriches our shared goals in health innovation but also strengthens the global network necessary to tackle today's complex health challenges.”