Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of Labour Meets Italian Ambassador

2025-09-22 04:01:02
Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Samaikh Al Marri met yesterday with Ambassador of the Italian Republic to Qatar H E Paolo Toschi. The discussion focused on key issues of mutual interest in the field of labour.

