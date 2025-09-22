Minister Of Labour Meets Italian Ambassador

Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Samaikh Al Marri met yesterday with Ambassador of the Italian Republic to Qatar H E Paolo Toschi. The discussion focused on key issues of mutual interest in the field of labour.

