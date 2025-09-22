Qatar's Aya Mohamed Seals Historic Arab Table Tennis Title

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Aya Mohamed etched her name in history by becoming the first Qatari woman to win the women's singles title at the Arab Teams Table Tennis Championship in Casablanca, Morocco, yesterday.

The 31-year-old defeated Jordan's Tima Abu Yemen 3-2 in a thrilling final at the Mohammed V Indoor Complex, clinching Qatar's 20th medal and fourth gold of the tournament.

Mohamed also secured silver in doubles with Maryam Ali and another silver in the team event alongside Ali and Serena Sheikh.

A pioneer for Qatari table tennis, Mohamed competed at the London 2012 Olympics and earlier this year, alongside Mohamed Abdulwahab, broke into the ITTF world's top 100 in mixed doubles for the first time in Qatar's history.

Following her victory, Mohamed expressed pride in her achievement:“I am honored to be the first Qatari to win this title. This moment will stay in my memory forever. The final was tough, but with focus and determination, I was able to deliver this gold medal for Qatar.”

Head of the Qatari delegation, Khalid Ali Al Kuwari, hailed Mohamed as a“champion of gold,” calling the triumph a reward for years of dedication and sacrifice, and credited Federation President Khalil bin Ahmed Al Mohannadi for his unwavering support.