Qatar Ranked 48Th In Global Innovation Index

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar has been ranked 48th in the 2025 Global Innovation Index (GII), published by WIPO – reflecting the country's continued commitment to nurturing innovation, research, and development as key pillars of its transformation into a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy.

Over the past six years, Qatar has risen from 70th to 48th in the GII index, securing its position among the top global risers (22 spots)and showcasing the nation's strong commitment to fostering innovation.

“This result in the Global Innovation Index is a testament to the progress Qatar has made and a signal of the country's readiness to lead in a rapidly transforming global economy,” said Eng. Omar Al Ansari, Secretary General of the QRDI Council.“It reinforces that our national innovation efforts are on the right path, and that through the implementation of the Third National Development Strategy, we are building the capabilities, frameworks, and partnerships necessary to achieve our long-term vision. We extend our sincere appreciation to all partners and contributors across sectors for their support in achieving this collective progress and for their ongoing commitment to advancing Qatar's global innovation standing.”



QF's WISH and University of Tokyo sign agreement to advance global health policy at Osaka Expo

Old Doha Port set to host Aquabike World Championship from Oct 30 to Nov 1 Applications for Hajj 2026 to open on Oct 1

Read Also

Nejoud Al-Jehani, Executive Director of Strategy & Programs at the QRDI Council, added:“The full implementation of the innovation programs and policy levers set out in the Third National Development Strategy (NDS3) will not only sustain but strengthen Qatar's innovation standing and global ranking. By embedding innovation, research, and talent at the heart of our national agenda, we are not only advancing Qatar's competitiveness today but also cementing its leadership in shaping the knowledge economies of the future.”

Ahmed Khalid Al-Sumaiti, Director of the International Indicators and International Cooperation Department at the National Planning Council:“The State of Qatar has recorded progress in the Global Innovation Index, supported by a notable improvement in several sub-indicators, including Institutions, Human Capital and Research, Infrastructure, Market Development, and Creative Outputs. The National Planning Council reaffirms its commitment to strengthening Qatar's position in this field through its active partnerships with various national entities, and by working to integrate innovation initiatives into the national strategic plans and sector-specific executive plans. These efforts contribute to advancing the country's economic and technological development, as well as enhancing its competitiveness and leadership in the field of innovation.”

The Global Innovation Index evaluates economies across seven pillars: Institutions, Human Capital and Research, Infrastructure, Market Sophistication, Business Sophistication, Knowledge and Technology Outputs, and Creative Outputs. Each pillar is further broken down into sub-pillars.

Together, these categories provide a comprehensive picture of the conditions, investments, and outputs that shape a nation's capacity for innovation.