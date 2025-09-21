Relentless Al Duhail Thump Al Arabi 8-1, Al Wakrah Snatch Draw Against Al Sadd

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Duhail put on a clinical show to crush Al Arabi 8-1 while Al Wakrah fought back from two goals down to hold defending champions Al Sadd to a 2-2 draw in the Qatar Stars League (QSL) yesterday.

Elsewhere, points leaders Al Shamal were held to a goalless draw, ending their four-match winning streak.

Luis Alberto and Adil Boulbina scored a brace each as Al Duhail climbed to fifth in the standings with seven points after securing their second win of the season.

Krzysztof Piatek opened the floodgates at Al Thumama Stadium in the third minute with a powerful header from Sultan Al Brake's cross. He had a chance to double the lead minutes later but fired his penalty wide after Alberto was brought down in the box.

Al Arabi responded in the 23rd minute through Pablo Sarabia, who unleashed a fierce left-footed strike into the top corner. But just three minutes later, Al Hashmi Al Hussain's own goal tilted the balance back in Al Duhail's favour.

Al Brake made it 3-1 in the 34th minute with a stunning strike from outside the box following a corner. Alberto then slotted in the fourth after a neat Boulbina assist, giving Al Duhail complete control by half-time.

They didn't let up after the break. Boulbina chipped the keeper in the 51st minute, before Alberto added his second on the hour mark again assisted by Boulbina.

Simo Keddari's red card in the 66th minute - upgraded from yellow after a VAR check for a foul on Boulbina - further dented Al Arabi's chances. Boulbina converted the resulting penalty with ease to complete his brace.

Benjamin Bourigeaud added the final blow with another penalty in the 78th minute, sealing a commanding victory.

Speaking after the match, Al Brake expressed his satisfaction:“We played a great match and regained our rhythm, especially in the first half,” he said.

“We controlled the game early and scored four goals. We're ready to give everything, both locally and in continental competitions.”

Al Wakrah's Redouane Berkane (second left) celebrates after scoring a goal.

Berkane brace earns Al Wakrah a point

At Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Akram Afif put Al Sadd ahead in the 17th minute, curling home after capitalising on a defensive error. Giovani doubled the lead, snatching the ball from Lucas Mendes and calmly slotting home.

Redouane Berkane missed a penalty after the break, but made up for it three minutes later, bringing Al Wakrah back into the game with a brilliant acrobatic finish.

He then equalised in the 73rd minute with a first-time finish from close range, converting a precise cross from Fahad Waad Al-Bayati to secure a valuable point for Al Wakrah.

The result leaves Al Sadd in sixth place with seven points, while Al Wakrah move up to fourth with eight.

Al Shamal, Al Gharafa share points

At Khalifa International Stadium, Al Shamal and Al Gharafa created chances, but neither could convert. Al Shamal goalkeeper Babacar Seck denied Yacine Brahimi in the 20th minute after a smart chip attempt.

Baghdad Bounedjah came closest to scoring in the 36th minute, playing a one-two with Khalifa Ababacar Ndiaye, but his shot was saved and his header on the rebound struck the post.

Al Gharafa remain third with 10 points, level with Qatar SC, who could move top of the table if they beat Al Shahania today at the same venue.

QSL Results

Al Shamal 0-0 Al Gharafa

Al Arabi 1-8 Al Duhail

Al Sadd 2-2 Al Wakrah

Today

Umm Salal vs Al Sailiya at Al Bayt Stadium (6pm)

Qatar SC vs Al Shahania at Khalifa International Stadium (8pm)

Al Ahli vs Al Rayyan at Al Thumama Stadium (8pm)