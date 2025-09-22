Al Rayyan Thrash Al Ahli To Go Third As Qatar SC Keep Pace With Al Shamal

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Rayyan blanked Al Ahli 3-0 to climb to third place in the Qatar Stars League (QSL) standings, while Qatar SC edged Al Shahania 1-0 to go level on points with leaders Al Shamal yesterday.

Artur Jorge's Al Rayyan side produced a commanding performance at Al Thumama Stadium, with star forwards Rodrigo Moreno, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Roger Guedes all getting on the scoresheet.

Al Rayyan began brightly, with Mitrovic testing Al Ahli goalkeeper Yazan Naim Hussein early in the game. The Lions kept up the pressure with a sustained attacking display and broke the deadlock in the 29th minute.

Mitrovic was instrumental in the build-up, collecting a pass from Roger Guedes near the halfway line. He released Wesley, who delivered a precise low cross into the box for Moreno to finish from close range.

Although the goal was initially ruled out for offside, a VAR review confirmed that Mitrovic had been onside during the move.

Al Ahli nearly levelled in first-half stoppage time when Sekou Yansane's shot went just wide. But Al Rayyan capitalised moments later to double their lead. Guedes' shot was parried by Yazan, Moreno's follow-up attempt struck the crossbar and Mitrovic was quickest to react, firing in from the rebound.

In the 86th minute, Guedes added Al Rayyan's third goal following a swift counterattack. Mohamed Surag sent a through ball to the Brazilian, who calmly slotted a low shot into the bottom right corner to seal a comprehensive victory.

With the win, Al Rayyan moved to 10 points - just three behind leaders Al Shamal and Qatar SC - and edged ahead of Al Gharafa on goal difference.

In a simultaneous kickoff at Khalifa International Stadium, Qatar SC controlled the first half against Al Shahania but failed to convert their dominance into a goal before the break.

Joao Pedro Dos Santos had a goal disallowed in the 53rd minute but responded immediately. Just a minute later, the Brazilian forward latched onto a lobbed pass from Andreas Van Beek, surged into the box and finished into the right corner.

The goal proved decisive for Qatar SC, whose head coach Marquez Lopez watched from the stands due to a suspension following his sending-off in their previous match against Al Rayyan.

Al Shahania, who stunned Al Sadd last week, slipped to ninth with four points to their credit.

Umm Salal beat Al Sailiya

Earlier at Al Bayt Stadium, Umm Salal defeated Al Sailiya 2-1, handing the promoted side their fifth consecutive loss.

Oussama Tannane put Umm Salal ahead with a 33rd-minute penalty, and Rami Suhali Ali made it 2-0 in the 80th minute. Khalid Ali Sabah pulled one back for Al Sailiya in stoppage time, but it came too late for the Peregrines to mount a comeback.

The victory lifted Umm Salal to eighth place with six points - one behind defending champions Al Sadd - while Al Sailiya, still without a point, remain rooted to the bottom of the table.