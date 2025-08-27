Reverse Wireless Charging On Iphone 17 Pro? Here's What We Know So Far

The much-awaited iPhone 17 launch is nearing, and news about the next-gen Apple devices is flooding the internet. The most recent rumours indicate that the iPhone 17 Pro versions will probably have reverse wireless charging, which would allow the phone to wirelessly charge other Apple devices. If accurate, Apple may be introducing this innovation to iPhones for the first time.

According to a Weibo leaker called Fixed Focus Digital, Apple is allegedly exploring wireless charging for its upcoming flagship devices. It is unclear, though, if Apple would include the function in the next iPhone 17 range, which is scheduled to ship next month.

Another Weibo leaker said earlier this year that Apple has been testing 7.5W reverse charging for the iPhone 17 series Pro devices. Users of iPhones would be able to charge their Apple Watch, AirPods, and other devices with such a function. The Cupertino-based tech company has finished testing, according to multiple sources, although it is unclear if the feature will be included in the finished product. Apple has already implemented reverse charging, although in a restricted way.

The business introduced the MagSafe Battery Pack in 2021, which enabled the iPhone to charge the battery pack while the Lightning wire was being used to power the device. The iPhone manufacturer effectively permitted power routing to an external device for the first time with this product. However, in September 2023, the firm withdrew the MagSafe Battery Pack when the iPhone 15 range, which had the USB-C connection, was released. All iPhones that have USB-C support may currently reverse charge items using the connector at a maximum power of 4.5 watts.

Next month, during Apple's annual event, the iPhone 17 range is anticipated to be unveiled. The launch date appears to be September 9, albeit the dates have not yet been verified. Should Apple choose to include reverse charging on the iPhone 17 Pro, the new devices would face competition from rivals such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 series and the recently released Pixel 10 series.