Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities

Cregis and exchange KuCoin Institutional jointly hosted the“Institutional Web3 Forum: Secure. Efficient. Compliant ” on September 30, 2025, in Singapore, attracting over 300 industry decision-makers for discussions on stablecoins, payments, and compliance.

Keynote: Infrastructure and Compliance Focus

“Institutional demand for digital assets is accelerating rapidly, and secure, compliant infrastructure has become the critical bottleneck for Web3 mass adoption,” observed Cregis COO Jason Ma during his opening remarks. He also presented Cregis's core products, which include MPC Self-Custodial Wallet Infrastructure, Wallet as a Service, and Crypto Payment Engine-all components of their enterprise-focused digital asset solution lineup. KuCoin Head of Key Account Alison Qin highlighted the growing importance of regulatory compliance, explaining that institutional clients increasingly prioritize transparency and regulatory certainty above all other considerations.

Stablecoin Frontiers: Navigating Enterprise Adoption and Market Evolution

The stablecoin discussion, moderated by OneAsset CEO Sonia Shaw, brought together insights from several industry leaders. Stable Co-CEO Brian Mehler described the current moment as“a critical inflection point for enterprise stablecoin adoption, where they are evolving from peripheral financial tools to core business infrastructure. This transformation requires more industry forums like today's to share best practices, address challenges, and build consensus to collectively advance the entire ecosystem's maturity.” DigiFT CEO (HK) Kevin Loo identified institutions as the primary drivers behind stablecoin and RWA momentum, outlining three key dimensions of industry evolution: bringing assets on-chain, expanding stablecoin utility, and building practical connectivity tools, with efficiency defining the next phase. According to Tether Expansion Lead Eddy Christian Ng, increasing regulatory clarity has established a foundation of confidence for institutional-grade participants entering the stablecoin market, as this policy transparency is removing major concerns for institutional investment. Waterdrip Capital's Tracy offered a different perspective, noting that regulatory frameworks remain quite fragmented across jurisdictions, creating complex challenges for enterprises operating across multiple markets and emphasizing that true commercial integration will require better regulatory harmonization.

Breaking Down the New Compliance Landscape: How to Turn Challenges into Opportunities

During the compliance panel moderated by Head of KuCoin Pay Kumiko Ho, industry experts explored how companies can transform regulatory challenges into competitive advantages. Sumsub CGO Ilya Brovin pointed out that in the current regulatory environment, enterprises can no longer treat compliance as a secondary consideration as they could five years ago. He believes that proactive compliance strategic planning ensures predictable operational costs for enterprises, preventing strategic adjustments and additional expenses caused by regulatory changes. Kun Global's Mathew Tse emphasized that small and medium enterprises should control costs through strategic resource allocation during compliance development, and partnerships with professional compliance service providers can meet regulatory requirements in a more cost-effective manner. Such partnerships also help enterprises keep pace with evolving regulatory environments, avoiding compliance risks from information lag. Ivy Co-Founder & CEO Ferdinand Dabitz combined his enterprise's practical experience to demonstrate how to achieve cost control and efficiency improvements during the compliance process, providing valuable guidance for enterprise compliance pathway planning.

The Payment Revolution: What Crypto Payments Unlock for Modern Commerce

The payment innovation discussion, led by DFG and Jsquare CMO Angela Tong, brought together industry leaders for in-depth exploration of how cryptocurrency is reshaping global commerce. Paybis CBDO & Co-Founder Konstantins Vasilenko candidly stated that the crypto industry must break free from self-satisfied insularity and achieve true mass market breakthrough through substantial innovation and comprehensive regulatory frameworks. Steven Chak emphasized from a business perspective that crypto payments are no longer optional experimental technology, but essential business tools that enterprises must embrace or risk falling behind in competition. In terms of practical applications, Zand Bank CEO Michael Chan provided concrete evidence that stablecoins have transformed from theoretical concepts into effective inflation hedging tools, delivering real benefits to market participants. Flora from Hang Feng Technology's Digital Asset division acknowledged growing institutional interest while reminding the industry that establishing reliable trust frameworks and regulatory-technical integration mechanisms must remain a priority.

Industry Consensus

Participants converged on several key insights: robust infrastructure development is foundational for Web3's mainstream adoption; forward-looking compliance approaches will differentiate market leaders; cross-sector collaboration will accelerate innovation; and user-centric experiences remain critical for widespread acceptance.

As regulatory landscapes mature and technology evolves, institutional-grade Web3 services are positioned for significant growth. As an industry leader, Cregis remains committed to delivering secure, efficient, and compliant digital asset infrastructure that empowers global enterprises in their digital transformation journey.

About Cregis

Cregis is a global provider of enterprise-grade digital asset infrastructure, delivering secure, scalable, and compliant solutions for institutional clients.

Its core offerings-MPC-based self-custody wallets, Wallet-as-a-Service, and a robust Payment Engine-help exchanges, fintech platforms, and Web3 businesses manage digital assets with confidence.

With over 3,500 businesses served globally, Cregis empowers businesses to accelerate their Web3 transformation and unlock new digital asset opportunities.

