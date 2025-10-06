403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
King Holds Phone Call With US President
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Oct. 6 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II held a phone call on Monday with United States President Donald Trump.
The call addressed the latest developments regarding the plan proposed by President Trump to end the war on Gaza, with His Majesty stressing the need for an immediate ceasefire and the delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid.
The King emphasized the importance of restoring stability in the region and avoiding any actions that undermine the prospects of achieving peace.
His Majesty warned of the danger of escalations in the West Bank and Jerusalem.
The call also touched on the pivotal role of the United States in the region and ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.
Amman, Oct. 6 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II held a phone call on Monday with United States President Donald Trump.
The call addressed the latest developments regarding the plan proposed by President Trump to end the war on Gaza, with His Majesty stressing the need for an immediate ceasefire and the delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid.
The King emphasized the importance of restoring stability in the region and avoiding any actions that undermine the prospects of achieving peace.
His Majesty warned of the danger of escalations in the West Bank and Jerusalem.
The call also touched on the pivotal role of the United States in the region and ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment