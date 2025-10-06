Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
King Holds Phone Call With US President

2025-10-06 07:08:09
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Oct. 6 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II held a phone call on Monday with United States President Donald Trump.
The call addressed the latest developments regarding the plan proposed by President Trump to end the war on Gaza, with His Majesty stressing the need for an immediate ceasefire and the delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid.
The King emphasized the importance of restoring stability in the region and avoiding any actions that undermine the prospects of achieving peace.
His Majesty warned of the danger of escalations in the West Bank and Jerusalem.
The call also touched on the pivotal role of the United States in the region and ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

