Jordan Set To Become Regional Clean Energy Hub By 2035 - Energy Minister

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 6 (Petra) – Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh said on Monday that the ministry is moving forward with developing the green hydrogen sector through the implementation of around 14 projects and the study of shared infrastructure, strengthening Jordan's position as a regional hub for clean energy production and export.Kharabsheh said the ministry's priorities focus on enhancing self-reliance and reducing the import bill through the implementation of six initiatives and 32 priorities under the second executive program of the Economic Modernization Vision (2026–2029). He added that the ministry is updating the National Energy Strategy (2025–2035) to include the latest global developments in the energy sector, such as hydrogen and energy storage technologies.He made the remarks while patronizing a panel discussion organized by the Energy Committee of the Jordan Engineers Association under the title "The Energy Sector in the Economic Modernization Vision," which discussed key future directions for the sector in the Kingdom.Kharabsheh noted that the ministry is implementing strategic projects to boost domestic energy production, including developing the Risha, Sarhan, and Hamza gas fields and intensifying exploration in North Risha and East Safawi. The ministry is also expanding gas networks and connecting them to the Arab Gas Pipeline to supply Amman, Zarqa, and industrial cities, in addition to implementing renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of 300 megawatts from solar and wind sources and developing energy storage projects using batteries and pumped water.He added that the ministry is adopting a comprehensive strategy to address sectoral challenges, including storage, regional electricity interconnection, optimization of national resources, and the rollout of smart meters as part of digital transformation programs.The minister emphasized that the goal is to create added value for the economy and society by reducing energy costs for industry, supporting energy efficiency and solar water heater programs, extending electricity to remote areas through the Fils Al Reef, a fee added to each kilowatt a household uses, and implementing time-of-use tariffs to promote consumption efficiency and ensure financial sustainability and fairness in revenue distribution.