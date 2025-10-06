GCC-EU Joint Ministerial Council Condemns Attacks On Qatar, Hails Doha's Peace Efforts

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The 29th Joint Ministerial Council meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the European Union (EU), held in Kuwait, strongly condemned recent attacks on Qatar, reaffirming support for Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity, in line with the UN Charter.



The closing statement slammed the attacks as an unacceptable escalation and violation of international law, undermining Qatar's mediation efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and facilitate hostage releases and prisoner exchanges.



It emphasized that such attacks increase regional tensions and threaten security and stability across the Middle East.



The meeting was co-chaired by Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al Yahya, current GCC Council Chair, and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas.



The Council praised mediation efforts by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States aimed at achieving a comprehensive ceasefire, humanitarian access, and the release of all hostages. It also welcomed statements from international partners underscoring the urgent need for safe and unhindered humanitarian aid.



Additionally, the Council lauded the recent high-level international conference on the peaceful resolution of the Palestinian issue, co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France at the UN, and highlighted the valuable outcomes of the 8th GCC-EU Business Forum held in Doha in October 2024. It encouraged active participation in the upcoming 9th forum scheduled for November 5-6, 2025 in Kuwait, stressing the importance of diversifying financial sources and improving the business environment for both regions.



The Council noted significant progress in the GCC-EU strategic partnership established under the 1988 Cooperation Agreement, stressing its importance amid serious threats to regional and international peace, security, and economic challenges.





It also welcomed the outcomes of the second high-level regional security ministerial forum held in Kuwait on October 5, 2025, and praised the work of Luigi Di Maio, the EU Special Representative for the Gulf region.



Reaffirming a strong commitment to enhancing trade and investment relations, the Council agreed to accelerate negotiations on a regional free trade agreement and continue dialogues on regulatory cooperation, standardization, sustainable development goals, intellectual property rights, customs, and combating fraud and smuggling.



On regional issues, the Council reiterated its firm commitment to a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in the Middle East based on the two-state solution aligned with the Arab Peace Initiative, relevant UN resolutions, and peace process references anchored on the June 4, 1967 borders, including the status of Jerusalem.



The Council welcomed US President Donald Trump's peace proposal to end the Gaza conflict and expressed readiness for constructive cooperation with the US and all relevant parties to ensure its implementation and achieve peace, security, and prosperity for the region.



Expressing deep concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza-including UN reports of famine and deteriorating health and living conditions-the Council called on Israel to guarantee immediate, safe, and unhindered humanitarian aid access.



Regarding Syria, the Council underscored respect for Syria's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, condemning foreign interference. It emphasized Syria's security and stability as essential for regional stability and stressed the importance of economic recovery and reconstruction to improve living conditions and economic stability. The Council urged coordinated international and financial institution support to meet the aspirations of the Syrian people and maintain the country's unity and stability.



The ministers agreed to hold the 30th GCC-EU Joint Ministerial Council meeting in Brussels.