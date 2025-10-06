Qatar Participates In GCC-Benelux Foreign Ministers Meeting

Kuwait: The State of Qatar participated Monday in the meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and the Benelux countries, held Monday in Kuwait. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi led the State of Qatar's delegation at the meeting.

