Amir Receives Phone Call From King Of Jordan

The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call today from HM King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

During the call, they reviewed the fraternal relations between the two countries, the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, the latest developments in the US plan to end the war, and efforts to achieve a comprehensive ceasefire and protect civilians.